Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which flagship should you buy?

It takes a lot of courage to slap a "Pro" label on the back of a smartphone. For one, there are high expectations for the handset to deliver on virtually all fronts: Display technology, battery life, performance, and cameras, especially. Secondly, that "Pro" branding, usually served with an expensive market price, should offer something new and innovative, whether it be a transformative camera feature, a foldable design, or a "Dynamic Island."

Today, Google is introducing its latest Pro entry, the Pixel 7 Pro. With it comes a series of hardware and software enhancements, including a new Tensor G2 processor with Titan M2 security, 30x Super Res Zoom via a 48MP telephoto camera, and an auto-focusing ultra-wide lens that can dial into the smallest of subjects.

Naturally, if you're on the market for a new smartphone and want the best there is, the Pixel 7 Pro is one to consider... just as much as Apple's latest iPhone 14 Pro. To help you make the perfect buying decision, I've listed the fundamental reasons to buy one over the other below. Read on.

Specifications

Google Pixel 7 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro series Display 6.7-inch, 1,440 x 3,120 LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch (14 Pro) and 6.7-inch (14 Pro Max) LTPO OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Weight 212g 206g (14 Pro) and 240g (14 Pro Max) Processor Google Tensor G2 Apple A16 Bionic RAM/Storage 12GB RAM with up to 512GB storage 6GB RAM with up to 1TB of storage Battery 5,000mAh with 30W charging Up to 29 hours of video playback with 30W charging Camera 50MP f/1.85 wide, 12MP f/1.25 ultra-wide, 48MP f/3.5 telephoto, 10.8MP f/2.2 front

48MP f/1.78 wide, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/1.78 2X telephoto, 12MP f/2.8 3X telephoto, 12MP f/1.9 front

Connectivity 5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) 5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) with eSIM Durability IP68 water and dust resistance

IP68 water and dust resistance Colors Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Price Starting at $899 Starting at $999

You should buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro if...



1. eSIM just isn't for you

Technically you can buy an iPhone 14 Pro from anywhere outside of the US, and gain access to a SIM card slot. But there are just as many problems if you go that route, including potential deficits to your cellular connection. Instead, Google's Pixel 7 Pro -- no matter where you buy it -- will support the standard physical SIM card and eSIM. That means frequent travelers, for one, won't have to go through the hassle of registering for new eSIM plans when traveling abroad, or settle with no service at all when going to countries that don't permit the digital service.

2. You also believe that user experience comes first

Google has made it clear that its Android software experience is all about you, the user. The same can't be said about iOS, which can feel one-dimensional. (To be fair, Apple has gotten less strict about customization over the past year.) With Android 13, the Pixel 7 Pro includes more settings that allow you to tweak and personalize the user experience to your liking. That ranges from themed icons and wallpapers to accessibility features. There's also a bevy of creative tools, like Magic Eraser, that makes professional tasks like photo editing more user-friendly.

3. You'd like to save $100 or more

There's no beating around the bush with this one. The $899 Pixel 7 Pro is $100 less than the $999 iPhone 14 Pro. The difference is greater if you're considering the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max. Price shouldn't be the be-all and end-all of this comparison, but it's certainly worth considering if you're cautious about spending.

You should buy the iPhone 14 Pro if...

1. You'd like a "Pro" phone that doesn't feel like a brick

I swear there's a hidden rule somewhere that states that the best smartphones must span at least 6.7 inches diagonally and be an absolute menace to use one-handed. Fortunately, Apple is one of the few manufacturers still offering a "Pro" handset that doesn't feel like a calculator in the pocket. The iPhone 14 Pro, with its suitable 6.1-inch framework, is pleasant to hold and ever so capable to use. It has the same camera system -- front and back -- as the larger Pro Max variant, so you're not settling for second by going small.

2. You're a sucker for symmetry

It's just another way for me to say that the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best-designed phones of the year. From the symmetrical bezels that surround the bright and pixel-full display to the Dynamic Island that is both better-looking and more practical than any notch in iPhone history, the 14 Pro is as good as a modern-day Apple phone gets.

3. You're ready to sell your soul to Apple -- or already have

It's true: Once you purchase an Apple product, it'll take a journey for you to escape. The loyalty towards the brand is justified, though. Apple continues to make good products that deliver on core values, such as the iPhone for texting and content capture, and prove the test of time. There's also a seamless integration across its portfolio that only enhances the overall experience the more that you use.

