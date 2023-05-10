Google Pixel 7a vs. Google Pixel 7: The key differences you should know

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Google Pixel 7a goes up for pre-order today, coming in four new colors and serving as Google's new budget-friendly option for smartphone shoppers. And if you're looking to save a bit of cash without sacrificing performance or features, the Pixel 7a is a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their current Google phone or make the switch from other platforms.
Also: How to buy and pre-order Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet
Specs
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Storage
128GB
128GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Memory
8GB
8GB
12GB
Processor
Google Tensor G2
Google Tensor G2
Google Tensor G2
Battery
4,385mAh
4,355mAh
5,000mAh
Camera
64MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and 13MP front
50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP front
50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP front
Screen size/resolution
6.1-inch OLED with 90Hz
6.3-inch OLED with 90Hz
6.7-inch OLED with 120Hz
Price
$499
$599
$799
Color
Charcoal, Coral, Sea, Snow
Lemongrass, Snow, Obsidian
Hazel, Snow, Obsidian
The Google Pixel 7 has two choices for storage capacity: 128GB and 256GB. With options, you'll be more flexible with how many photos, videos, and songs you can store locally on your phone; which is great if you're like me and can't bring yourself to delete the 150, nearly-identical photos of your cat.
Also: Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: How to buy the right one for you
With this generation of the Pixel smartphone, Google did opt to remove the microSD card slot, so you won't be able to customize your storage capacity on-the-fly. That makes your initial storage option all the more important.
The Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch OLED display that goes up to 2400 x 1080 FHD+ resolution. And while it's not quite as impressive as 4K-display models, it's still a great screen for streaming videos, viewing photos, and making video calls to friends and family. The display is also made of Corning Gorilla Glass, which is more durable than regular glass, so your new Pixel 7 will be able to handle bumps and drops without risking damage to your screen.
With support for 30W charging, you'll be able to get your Pixel 7 to 50 percent battery in just 30 minutes. It's also certified for Qi wireless charging, so you can ditch traditional power cables for cleaner workspaces and nightstands.
Also: The best Android phones you can buy (including a surprise pick)
The Pixel 7 also can provide up to 72 hours of use with the Extreme battery saver mode; normal battery usage will give you about 24 hours of life before you need to even think about plugging in.
Believe it or not, the Google Pixel 7a actually has better front and rear cameras than the Pixel 7. With a 13MP front and 64MP rear camera, you'll be able to snap crystal-clear selfies and group photos with friends. You'll also be able to record footage in 4K with up to 60 frames per second for smoother playback.
The Google Pixel 7a costs $100 less than the Pixel 7. And since this phone doesn't skimp out on premium-grade features like camera quality, VPN protection, and on-the-fly photo editing, the Pixel 7a is a slightly more attractive choice than the Pixel 7. The $499 price tag makes the Pixel 7a one of the most affordable phones on the market without venturing into "toy phone" territory.
