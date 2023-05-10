How to buy and pre-order Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Google just announced three new devices during today's Google I/O developer conference: the Pixel 7a, the Pixel Fold, and the new Pixel Tablet.
The Pixel 7a comes with notable upgrades like a 90Hz refresh rate and Google's new Tensor G2 processor, while the company's first foldable phone is dubbed "the thinnest foldable phone on the market" with a large 7.6-inch OLED display.
Also: Every major AI feature announced at Google I/O 2023
And we finally got to see the tablet Google has been teasing since last October. Google says the Pixel Tablet can get up to 12 hours of video streaming, and it comes with a Charging Speaker dock that can convert the tablet into a make-shift Nest Hub smart display.
Here's how you can pre-order and buy all of Google's newest devices while snagging some discounts, too.
You can buy Google's latest mid-range smartphone starting today for $499 on the Google Store (the Coral color is a Google Store exclusive), but most major retailers and phone carriers will also have the smartphone available in Charcoal, Sea, and Snow.
Also: Google Pixel 7a review: Meet the new best sub-$500 Android phone
AT&T
Starting today, both new and existing AT&T customers can get the Pixel 7a for $2 per month, and no trade-in is required (retail price of $520).
Verizon
Verizon will also offer the Pixel 7a starting today at $15.27 per month for 36 months (0% APR; $539.99 retail). In addition, for a limited time, customers can get the Pixel 7a with select Verizon Unlimited plans.
The carrier is also offering 15% off select Pixel 7a phone cases from brands like OTTERBOX, Speck, and Gear4 through May 31.
T-Mobile
The Pixel 7a is available at T-Mobile today, starting at $20.84 per month for 24 months with $0 down.
The Pixel Fold, available in Obsidian and Porcelain, will retail for $1,799 for 256GB and $1,919 for 512GB, and you can pre-order the Pixel Fold from the Google Store today. Phone carriers like Verizon will start pre-orders on June 20, with broader availability on June 27.
Also: Google Pixel Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Google is also offering a free Pixel Watch when you preorder a Pixel Fold from the Google Store.
You preorder the Pixel Tablet today for $499 for the 128GB model, which includes the charging dock, on the Google Store.The 256GB tablet variant is $599. In the US, it comes in three colors: Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.
Also: Google's Pixel Tablet is not the iPad killer we hoped for
Google says the tablet will start shipping next month. Google says orders are expected to ship next month.