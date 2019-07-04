Google Project Zero reveals bad iMessages could have bricked your iPhone

Google Project Zero security researcher Natalie Silvanovich has disclosed an issue with iMessage that could lead to the Apple phones needing to be wiped and restored to function correctly.

Silvanovich said in a blog post a malformed message could cause an exception to be thrown that had a text key that was not a string. When this property was used by another method assuming it was a string, but never checking it actually was a string, it caused another exception to occur.

"On a Mac, this causes soagent to crash and respawn, but on an iPhone, this code is in Springboard," Silvanovich said.

Springboard is the application that handles the iOS home screen.

"Receiving this message will case Springboard to crash and respawn repeatedly, causing the UI not to be displayed and the phone to stop responding to input," the security researcher added.

"This condition survives a hard reset, and causes the phone to be unusable as soon as it is unlocked."

Silvanovich said the three ways existed to unbrick a device, but they all involved wiping or restoring the device.

The issue was found in April, with Apple fixing it in iOS 12.3 released in May.

Silvanovich last year discovered a bug in WhatsApp that allowed hackers to take over its Android or iOS application when users answered an incoming video call. The mobile applications were the only ones hit because they used Real-time Transport Protocol for video conferencing, whereas its web client used WebRTC.

In March, Project Zero revealed a zero-day vulnerability in macOS after a deadline to resolve the issue expired, after reporting the issue to Apple in November.

Related Coverage

Apple: iPhone info requests from Chinese government have exploded

Apple releases information about government requests for user data in the second half of 2018.

iOS tip: How to clear your iPhone's RAM and make it faster

Finding that your iPhone is feeling a little slow? Here's a quick and easy trick to help speed it up without having to restart it or delete any apps or data.

iOS 13 and iPadOS: Will your iPhone or iPad run it?

Will your existing iPhone or iPad run the new iOS 13 and iPadOS upgrades, due out this fall, or has the time come to give Apple a huge chunk of cash for new devices?

Why iPhones are still outselling Androids (TechRepublic)

iPhone outsold Samsung, LG, and Motorola in the US during Q1 of 2019, according to CIRP.