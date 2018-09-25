Google proposes data privacy framework ahead of US Senate hearing

Google has published a proposed framework for data-protection legislation ahead of an appearance Wednesday before US Senate to discuss GDPR-style safeguards for consumer data privacy. The framework is comprised of privacy practices that Google already abides by or could easily comply with.

In a three-page document, Google posits that companies should be transparent about the types of personal information collected, comply with appropriate limits to data collection, and be required to protect that data while also allowing people to access, correct, delete and download personal information collected about them.

The search giant also proposes action from lawmakers and regulators to set baseline compliance requirements, and apply legislative rules to all organizations that process personal information.

"This framework is based on established privacy frameworks, as well as our experience providing services that rely on personal data and our work to comply with evolving data protection laws around the world," Keith Enright, Google's chief privacy officer, said in a blog post.

"These principles help us evaluate new legislative proposals and advocate for responsible, interoperable and adaptable data protection regulations. How these principles are put into practice will shape the nature and direction of innovation," he said.

Enright is one of several tech executives who'll appear before the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to answer questions on data privacy and security. Google is positioning itself as a champion of both consumer privacy and Internet innovation -- a tricky juxtaposition when it comes to legislation.

Up until recently, Google has generally opposed data protection regulation in the US.