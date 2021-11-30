Google, Qualcomm partner on mobile AI, neural networking technologies

KONA, HAWAII: Google Cloud and Qualcomm have revealed a new partnership in the neural networking space.

Announced at the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit on Tuesday, the companies said that the collaboration will focus on the development of Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS), a managed service described by Google as search technology for generating, evaluating, and training model architectures for applications.

The focus of the partnership is to make it possible to automate the creation of AI models and to reduce manual workloads.

Once combined with Qualcomm's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine, NAS will be used to "accelerate neural network development and differentiation" for Snapdragon mobile, ACPC, XR, the Snapdragon Ride automotive platform, and IoT initiatives, according to Qualcomm.

Google Cloud Vertex AI NAS will also be integrated within the chip maker's Neural Processing SDK for developer use. Qualcomm says that platforms using the AI Engine will be able to take advantage of both "optimizations and performance increases."

Due to be made available first on the new flagship Snapdragon 8, Gen 1 mobile platform, the collaboration will eventually result in a rollout across other products in the Qualcomm portfolio.

"The ability to utilize Google's NAS technology to create and optimize new AI models in a condensed time frame is a game changer for our business," commented Ziad Asghar, vice president of product management at Qualcomm. "We are happy to be the first chipset company to work with Google Cloud on NAS and eager to roll out this technology to further our momentum in connecting the intelligent edge."

In recent news, Google unveiled Pathways, an artificial intelligence infrastructure to train single models for "thousands or millions of things." The concept behind Pathways is the removal of limits to information response and to integrate ways for AI models to respond to and process multiple feeds -- such as those produced via text, images, and speech.

Disclosure: Qualcomm sponsored attendance at the Snapdragon Tech Summit.

