Google teases the Pixel Fold ahead of Google I/O. Here's what it looks like

Welp. We'd heard rumors. We'd even seen several leaked renders and the occasional blurry photo or video, but Google's rumored Pixel Fold had yet to be actually confirmed by the Android maker.

But now we have official confirmation that not only does the Pixel Fold exist, but a time a place for when it will be released -- next week during Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference.

Also: The 6 biggest AI features to expect from Google I/O 2023

The Made By Google Twitter account made the announcement with a play on today's date, May 4th, which is also referred to as Star Wars Day due to the popular phrase "May the force be with you." That play on words is what Google used in its tweet: "May the Fold be with you." Very punny.

Here's the tweet:

There's now a dedicated landing page for the Fold, with a larger version of the video clip included in the tweet, and a promise that we'll hear more about the Pixel Fold on May 10, during the Google I/O keynote.

If you've been waiting for a foldable Pixel phone, I think it's safe to say you can get excited now. The Fold exists, and we'll know all the details soon. Very soon.