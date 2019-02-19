Google to acquire data migration startup Alooma

Google announced on Tuesday that it plans to acquire the cloud migration startup Alooma. The startup is known for its tool that lets enterprises automate data ingestion pipelines into the cloud, as well as for its cloud migration and data cleansing services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Alooma has been an integration partner for Cloud Spanner, Google's its globally distributed relational database, since 2017, and has also partnered with the company on Google Ads and Analytics.

Google's aim with brining the startup in-house is to create a simplified cloud migration path for customers that could eventually lead to them buying more of Google's analytics, security, AI and machine learning products.

"One of the things we're most excited about with Alooma is the deep expertise for both enterprise and open source databases that their team brings to Google Cloud, which will be critical in helping us build out additional migration capabilities within Google Cloud Platform," wrote Dominic Preuss, director of product management for Google Cloud Platform.

Preuss added that Alooma will also give Google a bigger footing in Israel following its purchase of the Velostrata team last summer. The plan is to have the Alooma team join Google's Tel Aviv and Sunnyvale offices.

Going forward, Google said that the existing Alooma product will continue to support its cloud competitors -- but with some limitations.

"For now, it's business as usual for Alooma and Google Cloud as we await regulatory approvals and complete the deal," a Google spokesperson confirmed to ZDNet. "We will only be accepting new customers that are migrating data to Google Cloud Platform, but existing customers will continue to have access to other cloud providers.

