Google's Cloud Security Command Center gets beta release

Google on Wednesday announced that Cloud Security Command Center (Cloud SCC) is now available to Google Cloud Platform customers in beta.

First introduced in March, Cloud Security Command Center is a tool that Google said gives enterprises deeper insights into the health of their data security across Google Cloud services. Its primary function is to help businesses gather data, identify threats, and act on threats before data is compromised or lost. assessing and remediating security risks in your GCP environment.

As part of the beta release, Cloud SCC is gaining several new features including expanded coverage across GCP services, more access controls across Cloud SCC, better notifications, and new integrations with third-party cloud security services including Cavirin, Chef and Redlock.

"If you're building applications or deploying infrastructure in the cloud, you need a central place to unify asset, vulnerability, and threat data in their business context to help understand your security posture and act on changes," wrote Andy Chang, senior product manager for Google Cloud, in a blog post.

