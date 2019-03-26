Google's Gmail for AMP generally available: Dynamic email could be boon for customer service, marketing

Google's effort to make Gmail more dynamic, also known as AMP for Email, is now generally available.



Dynamic email was outlined as a developer preview last year and the rough idea was to create interactive content within an email.



For marketers, the Gmail AMP for Email effort could create more interesting pitches and outreach programs with customers and better service. There are also collaboration use cases. Some of these email experiences include RSVPs, questionnaires, catalogs and hooks into Google Docs. AMP for Email messages can also deliver the freshest content by staying updated.



Google said in a pair of blog posts that email providers such as Gmail, Yahoo! Mail, Outlook and Mail.Ru will support AMP for Email. Booking.com, Doodle and Pinterest are among the businesses using it.

× gmail-in-amp-1.png





On the customer service front, AMP for Email provides the ability to respond to comments and community boards directly. Pinterest is allowing users to save ideas to boards from within Gmail.



Dynamic email will roll out to Web Gmail users today with mobile support to follow. G Suite customers will be able to enable Email for AMP in their admin console.



Third party providers supporting Email for AMP include Amazon SES and Amazon Pinpoint, SparkPost, Litmus and Twilio Sendgrid.