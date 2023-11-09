Google's Performance Max gets new AI tools to help automate ad creation even further

Google

Google's Performance Max smart shopping ad platform has been integrating AI to enhance the campaign creation process since 2021. Now, Google is stepping up Performance Max's offerings a notch with new generative AI features.

Following Google I/O in May, the company announced how generative AI would be implemented in its ads platform to help the campaign creation process, and today, those features are beginning to be rolled out to users in beta.

Google received customer feedback that creating and scaling assets is one of the hardest parts of building a campaign. As a result, Google released a solution that will combine the user's knowledge and expertise, performance data, and Google AI.

With Performance Max, users can now have AI-generated campaign assets such as headlines, descriptions, and images in seconds right in the platform with just a few prompts.

"For businesses with fewer creative resources, you can bring your creative vision to life in a few prompts and generate high-quality assets in seconds to build out your campaign's assets from scratch," said Google in the blog post.

Google reassures users that its AI will never create two identical images and that all images generated will be unique to the specific business or client. Users ultimately have full control of which assets make the final campaign.

If users would prefer to stay away from the generated image, they can also use it to spruce up some of their own assets with new AI-powered image-editing capabilities in Google Ads. This tool is beneficial for brands to test new variations of their typical hero images, according to Google.

For example, the demo showcases a brand using an AI-powered image generator to overlay the model on a different background, changing it from an open field to one that fits the holiday season by using a prompt that generated different festive options, as seen below.

Google shares that all accounts will have access to image editing by early 2024 through the Google Ads asset library, and shareable previews for all assets are coming soon.

Performance Max's AI-powered asset generation will be available as a beta to all advertisers in the US by the end of the year.

To ensure responsible AI use, all images created with generative AI in Google Ads, including Performance Max, will have an identification designating that they were AI-generated. Google is using SynthID to watermark the images invisibly and include open standard metadata that indicates the use of AI in creating the image.