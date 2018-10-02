Microsoft's refreshed Surface Pro, Laptop and Studio: New specs, pricing, availability

Microsoft is refreshing a number of its Surface PCs with new 8th-generation Intel CPUs. It's also introducing, as rumored, matte-black versions of a number of the Surface models.

Microsoft talked up the refreshed Surface line on October 2 during its Fall Event in New York City. At that event, Microsoft showed off how the new Surfaces could make users more productive at home, at work and on the go.

Credit: MJ Foley

Microsoft is introducing, as widely expected, a refreshed model of its Surface Pro two-in-one, called the Surface Pro 6; Surface Laptop 2; and Surface Studio 2 all-in-one. These devices are all getting new processors. The Surface Connect port remains on all the devices. These are relatively minor, but much needed, refreshes of these devices.

Surface Pro 6 will be available in black and platinum beginning October 16, starting at $899. Surface Laptop 2 will be available as of October 16, starting at $999. Both are available for preorder starting today, October 2.

Surface Pro 6, running an 8th-generation Intel CPU, will have a 12.3-inch display, up to 1 TB of SSD storage, claimed 13.5 hours of battery life and weighing in at 1.7 pounds (according to CNET). The Surface Laptop 2, also will feature an 8th-generation Intel CPU.

Microsoft is waiting until 2019 to introduce a major upgrade of its Surface Pro line, my contacts have said.

Microsoft also is expected to introduce today a new (and expected) Surface-branded headset with a mic. This device is designed primarily for home users/consumers. Microsoft is branding these as "Microsoft Surface Headphones," and they are "coming soon," officials said. The headphones have noise cancellation, built-in mics and Cortana integration. The headphones will sell for $350, according to CNET.

Microsoft introduced the most recent version of the Surface Pro (which is called just "Surface Pro" although it's technically the fifth iteration) in June 2017. Last year's Surface Pro models featured 7th-generation Intel Core m3, i5 or i7 processors.

The company also released its first clamshell laptop, the 7th-generation Intel-based Surface Laptop, last summer. Microsoft introduced its 6th-generation Intel-based Surface Studio PC in October 2016.

Microsoft officials said last week that it would be staggering the rollout of the Surface Hub 2 conferencing system over 2019 and 2020. The new hardware will be out next year, but the software and services designed to enable a bunch of new features won't be out until 2020. The hardware will be upgradable via a compute module.

Last week, Microsoft regained Consumer Reports' recommendation for its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, after losing the organization's nod over projected reliability for those devices.

(Developing story. More to come.)