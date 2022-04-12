GoPro unveils HERO10 Black Bones FPV drone camera

GoPro, a company known for its quality action cameras, has released a new camera designed to be fitted onto First-Person View (FPV) drones.

Called the HERO10 Black Bones, this is a cut-down, ventilated version of the Hero10 specifically designed to fit onto a drone.

Weighing in at an incredible 54g, the HERO10 Black Bones brings with it all the benefits of the full-sized GoPro -- 5.3K 60FPS video, HyperSmooth stabilization, 1/2.3-inch image sensor, and the powerful GP2 processor, but stripping it down so it can fly.

Apart from the smaller size and weight, the biggest change with the HERO10 Black Bones is that it doesn't contain a battery. Instead, it will draw power from the drone's battery.

Note that a full-sized HERO10 Black camera weighs in at 153g.

Like the HERO10 Black, the HERO10 Black Bones features a removable lens cover, so it can easily be replaced in the event of damage.

The HERO10 Black Bones fills a hole in the market that was previously catered for by enthusiasts stripping down GoPros in order to build bespoke FPV drone cameras.

HERO10 Black Bones is capable of capturing 5K video at 30 frames per second, 4K video at 60 frames per second, and 2.7K video at a super-slow 120 frames per second.

"Bones is an important step in our strategy to leverage GoPro's core camera-technology to produce derivative products that address the needs of a specific audience of customers," said GoPro Founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. "Bones delivers HERO10 Black image quality and performance in a lightweight body that is ideal for aerial cinematography."

HERO10 Black Bones is available starting today from GoPro for $399.99 with an included one-year GoPro Subscription, or $499.99 without a subscription.