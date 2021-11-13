Got a lot of devices to charge up? Suffering from charger clutter? You need a charging station

It's amazing how quickly devices build up. A smartphone, tablet, earbuds. Then perhaps a separate work smartphone, or your partner's devices.

Pretty soon, every power outlet in your home or office is plugged up with a charger. And every charger comes with a wire, and soon everything is a tangle of wires.

There's got to be a better way.

And there is.

Get yourself a charging station, such as the Satechi Dock5 multi-device charging station.