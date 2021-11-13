Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Got a lot of devices to charge up? Suffering from charger clutter? You need a charging station

The perfect way to organize, declutter and reduce on the number of chargers you have plugged in.

It's amazing how quickly devices build up. A smartphone, tablet, earbuds. Then perhaps a separate work smartphone, or your partner's devices.

Pretty soon, every power outlet in your home or office is plugged up with a charger. And every charger comes with a wire, and soon everything is a tangle of wires.

There's got to be a better way.

And there is.

Get yourself a charging station, such as the Satechi Dock5 multi-device charging station.

This one unit can charge up a total of five devices for you.

001.jpg

It features:

  • One Qi wireless charging pad (up to 10W)
  • Two USB-C PD ports (up to 20W each)
  • Two USB-A ports (up to 12W each)
  • The Dock5 features built-in silicone dividers to hold your devices and protect them from scratches and scuffs when charging (great to spot people putting something on top of your devices!).

There's a subtle blue light on the front of the dock, which is unobtrusive most of the time, but if you find it annoying (which you might do if you use this in a bedroom at night) then it's nothing that a bit fo black tape can't solve.

Charging cables sold separately -- you can either buy bespoke Satechi cables for the dock, or use whatever cables you already have (12-inch/30cm cables are perfect for this dock).

$60 at Amazon
Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 6
Smartphones | PCs | Servers | Storage | Networking | Data Centers

Related