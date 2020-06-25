Grab 25% off Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac

Regular readers will know that I am a huge fan of Parallels Desktop.

It's the best way to run Windows or Linux (or a second copy of MacOS) on a Mac. And this latest release brings with it a raft of new features, including support for DirectX 11, the ability to leverage MacOS Catalina innovations, additional Mac integration points, new virtualized hardware, as well as significant performance increases.

And now you can get 25 percent off a new subscription or upgrade until July 1, 2020, at 11:59 pm PST.

Must read: WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon - What you need to know

"Today more than ever, Mac users may unexpectedly need to run Windows applications on their Macs to be able to work remotely or collaborate with others," said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Parallels senior vice president of engineering and support. "Our engineers have dedicated more than 14 years of work to create innovative features and integrate them into Parallels Desktop, which empowers more than seven million customers -- businesses, knowledge workers, families, and students -- to seamlessly run Windows on their Macs without rebooting so they can do everything they need on one computer."

Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac also integrates MacOS and Windows even better, with features such as the ability to save Windows passwords in the MacOS keychain, drag and drop support for files from Safari, preview thumbnails, email a file in Mail and lots more. macOS Catalina integrations include improved Sidecar support with processing of Apple Pencil tilt and double-tap, as well as support for Apple Sign-in. Parallels Desktop subscriptions include complimentary concurrent one-year subscriptions to Parallels Toolbox and Parallels Access, which are also separately available to all PC and Mac users as standalone products, with free trials and subscriptions at parallels.com/toolbox and parallels.com/access. View Now at Parallels

Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac

Upgrade from any edition to a perpetual license US$37.49 New subscription US$59.99 for the first year New perpetual license US$74.99 Parallels Desktop for Mac Pro Edition

Upgrade from any edition US$37.49 for the first year New subscription US$74.99 for the first year Parallels Desktop for Mac Business Edition US$74.99 for the first year

If there's one thing you can say about Parallels, this is not a company that has stood still over the 14 years.

Innovation Highlights from 14 Years of Parallels Desktop for Mac

June 15, 2006: Parallels Desktop launches and becomes the world's first virtualization software for Mac. Mac users are now able to run Windows and Mac OS X simultaneously without having to restart via Boot Camp and can copy or cut and paste between operating systems (OSes).

February 27, 2007: Coherence Mode introduced customers to the option of running Windows invisibly in the background and using Windows apps in their macOS environment with native Mac gestures.

November 4, 2009: Full support for Windows 7 and OS X Snow Leopard. Support for Apple trackpad gestures and keyboard actions (such as drag-and-drop and copy-and-paste) is added to easily work between the systems.

September 14, 2010: Mac OS X Spotlight search is integrated with Windows, furthering a seamless experience for Parallels Desktop customers.

June 2011: Parallels Desktop for Mac Business Edition launches with features that unify volume license keys. It also introduced a license portal resource for IT administrators.

September 4, 2012: Support for DirectX 10 and Bluetooth devices are added across both Windows and macOS.

August 28, 2013: Parallels Access for iOS launches. Customers can now use iPad and iPhone devices (as well as any HTML5 browser) with native touch gestures to access and run applications and work with files on their remote Mac and its Windows virtual machines (VMs), as well as remote Windows PC, anytime from anywhere.

September 5, 2013: Seamless integration with Dropbox, iCloud and SkyDrive cloud services is added, plus virtual machine performance is improved by 40 percent.

August 19, 2015: Parallels Desktop 11 and Parallels Desktop for Mac Pro Edition launch with OS X El Capitan and Windows 10 support. The best feature of this year? The world's first voice personal assistant on the Mac: Windows 10 Cortana works with both macOS and Windows! Siri did not appear on Mac until later.

August 18, 2016: Parallels Toolbox for Mac -- a standalone product featuring 25 single-purpose tools that simplify common Mac tasks to just one-click, with new tools added regularly -- entered the market.

June 29, 2017: Parallels Toolbox for Windows launched to simplify common Windows computing tasks to just one-click.

March 2019: Parallels Desktop wins a DEVIE award for BEST in Operating System Development.

August 13, 2019: Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac introduced support for DirectX 11, 10, and 9 on Apple Metal, enabling customers to run many demanding Windows programs and PC games which did not run on prior versions.

Remember, offer ends July 1, 2020, at 11:59 pm PST, so grab this offer while you can.