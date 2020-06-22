WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon - What you need to know

We've known it was going to happen for years, and that day has now come. Apple has announced the fourth evolution for the Mac -- a slow, but inevitable move away from Intel.

Apple's no stranger to making sweeping changes to the Mac. First there was the PowerPC architecture, then Apple made the shift to MacOS X, then came the shift to Intel processors, and today sees Apple begin the transition away from Intel and to Apple Silicon.

So, what is Apple Silicon? Well, essentially right now, it seems to be Apple's A12Z 64-bit ARM-based system on a chip used to power the 2020 iPad Pro.

At no point in the presentation did Apple make any mention of Arm, and only made passing references to Intel.

This is about pushing the Apple brand forward.

During the WWDC 2020 keynote, Apple showed off hardware running this chip doing things like running Microsoft Word and Excel, running Adobe Creating Cloud applications, and handling heavy workloads such as rendering four 4K Apple ProRes video streams in Final Cut Pro without breaking a sweat.

Apple was very clear about what's behind the move -- offering more performance with less power demands, delivering the best of both the notebook and desktop worlds, without the downsides.

And Apple wasn't backwards in coming forwards with its silicon credentials -- over 2 billion chips shipped over more than a decade, pushing the performance of the iPhone chips up a hundred-fold in that time, and the iPad graphics performance up a thousand-fold since its introduction (which means Apple is no longer reliant on Nvidia for GPUs).

As is Apple's style, there were no benchmarks putting Apple Silicon against Intel chips, There were also no specs given on how well the Rosetta 2 translator worked and what the performance hit was.

And in the time that Apple has been designing the A-series processors, the company has gained encyclopedic knowledge everything that's needed to design and develop world-class silicon.

When Apple made the shift from PowerPC to Intel, it used a binary translator called Rosetta to offer backward compatibility. The new macOS release -- codenamed Big Sur -- will ship with Rosetta 2, and this will automatically translate existing Mac apps at install time, all happening behind the scenes without any input from the user.

Apple also showed off the A12Z-powered Mac running iPhone and iPad apps.

Also demoed was Linux running in a virtual machine. "What about Windows 10?" I hear you ask. Well, eagle-eyed viewers of the keynote will have noticed a Windows virtual machine in the dock running inside Parallels Desktop.

As for timelines, here is where Apple was playing it vague and carefully. While a developer kit that includes an A12X-equipped Mac mini with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will be available from this week, the first Apple Silicon Macs will be available "by the end of the year."

Apple CEO Tim Cook was also keen to point out that the company had more Intel-based Macs in the pipeline for release this year, that the full transition to Apple Silicon would take two years, and that macOS would continue for support Intel Macs for years to come.

While Apple didn't in any way criticize Intel, the message was clear -- in a little over a decade of designing chips for the iPhone, Apple can now easily replace the chip-giant and get better performance in the deal.

If that's not a signal to Intel that it needs to up its game, I don't know what is.