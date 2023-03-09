Grammarly is adding generative AI now, too: What you need to know

Grammarly

Grammarly has established itself as a reliable writing assistant, and now it's getting a major upgrade aimed at making it even more helpful to users.

On Thursday, Grammarly unveiled GrammarlyGO, a generative AI feature that will use your own text to improve your writing.

GrammarlyGO will scan user text for unique characteristics such as voice, style, context, and purpose to produce tailored suggestions and generate, rewrite, and personalize text.

Much like on ChatGPT, users will be able to ask GrammarlyGO to rewrite their current text for tone, clarity, and length, generate text based on a prompt, and even brainstorm ideas for future projects.

Despite the similarities to other AI chatbots, Grammarly says some features set it apart. Examples include using unique text context for suggestions, a voice selection option, and suggestion prompts to guide or jumpstart your writing.

The product is meant to increase productivity for individuals, including business professionals, educators, and students, by saving time and optimizing the quality of their text.

If you are interested in using GrammarlyGO, there are no pesky waitlists or upcharges to access it. All you have to do is download Grammarly and wait for the roll out of the beta version to begin in April.

Earlier this week Slack, a business messaging tool, announced the incorporation of ChatGPT within its platform. Since ChatGPT released an API for developers, we can expect to see more ChatGPT integrations continue to appear, including in the business sector.