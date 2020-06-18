Great deals on Blackview Android 10 smartphones

Looking for a good deal on an Android 10 smartphone? Blackview has you covered, with two very affordable handsets.
Regular readers will know that I'm quite a fan of Blackview. I've never been disappointed by a Blackview smartphone, and right now I'm quite fond of the BV9800 Pro with its built-in FLIR thermal camera.
The two Blackview handsets that have seen a serious price reduction are the BV6300 Pro and A80.
Blackview A80
Tech specs:
- 6.21-inch HD+ waterdrop display
- 420 mAh battery
- Android 10 Go
- 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP + 0.3MP Sony quad-camera array
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage (expandable to 128GB)
- Face and fingerprint unlock
- 8.8mm thin design
- 180 g
- Three colors: Black, Red, and Blue
Usual price: $99.99, reduced to $59.99 until June 21.$60 at AliExpress
Blackview BV6800 Pro
Tech specs:
- 5.7-inch display
- Mediatek Helios P70 processor
- 4380mAh battery
- Wireless charging support
- Android 10 Go
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP +0 .3MP Sony quad-camera array
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 11.6mm thin design
- Rated to IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G
- For colors: Black, Green, Orange, and Yellow
Usual price: $289.84, reduced to $199.99 until June 21.$200 at AliExpress
