Great deals on Blackview Android 10 smartphones

There are a few days left to grab great deals on the Blackview BV6300 Pro and A80.

Looking for a good deal on an Android 10 smartphone? Blackview has you covered, with two very affordable handsets.

Regular readers will know that I'm quite a fan of Blackview. I've never been disappointed by a Blackview smartphone, and right now I'm quite fond of the BV9800 Pro with its built-in FLIR thermal camera.

The two Blackview handsets that have seen a serious price reduction are the BV6300 Pro and A80.

Blackview A80

Blackview A80

Tech specs:

  • 6.21-inch HD+ waterdrop display
  • 420 mAh battery
  • Android 10 Go
  • 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP + 0.3MP Sony quad-camera array
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB storage (expandable to 128GB)
  • Face and fingerprint unlock
  • 8.8mm thin design
  • 180 g
  • Three colors: Black, Red, and Blue

Usual price: $99.99, reduced to $59.99 until June 21.

$60 at AliExpress

Blackview BV6800 Pro

Blackview BV6800 Pro

Tech specs:

  • 5.7-inch display
  • Mediatek Helios P70 processor
  • 4380mAh battery
  • Wireless charging support
  • Android 10 Go
  • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP +0 .3MP Sony quad-camera array
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • 11.6mm thin design
  • Rated to IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G
  • For colors: Black, Green, Orange, and Yellow

Usual price: $289.84, reduced to $199.99 until June 21.

$200 at AliExpress
