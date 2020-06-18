Great deals on Blackview Android 10 smartphones

Looking for a good deal on an Android 10 smartphone? Blackview has you covered, with two very affordable handsets.

Regular readers will know that I'm quite a fan of Blackview. I've never been disappointed by a Blackview smartphone, and right now I'm quite fond of the BV9800 Pro with its built-in FLIR thermal camera.

The two Blackview handsets that have seen a serious price reduction are the BV6300 Pro and A80.

Blackview A80 Tech specs: 6.21-inch HD+ waterdrop display

420 mAh battery

Android 10 Go

13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP + 0.3MP Sony quad-camera array

2GB RAM

16GB storage (expandable to 128GB)

Face and fingerprint unlock

8.8mm thin design

180 g

Three colors: Black, Red, and Blue Usual price: $99.99, reduced to $59.99 until June 21. $60 at AliExpress