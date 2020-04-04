Special Feature
Great gadgets for your work from home office, and help fight COVID-19

Need some quality gadgets to kit out your home office? Want to help in the fight against COVID-19?

With record numbers of people now working from home in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, the demand for work from home gadgets such as keyboards, mice, webcams and the like has skyrocketed.

Satechi, a maker of high quality tech products and accessories, is donating 5 percent of all sales through to April 15 to Project C.U.R.E., an organization that is providing critical supplies and resources to hospitals and heroes on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus.

Satechi has put together "Work from Home" collection, highlighting some of the essential accessories for those who are working from home or distance learning.

  • Aluminum Type-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4K expands a laptop's single USB-C port by adding on four additional ports: 4K HDMI for high quality video, USB-C for passthrough charging and two additional USB-A ports for simple data transfer.

Over the years I've used a lot of Satechi gear and have always been more than happy with the quality. 

