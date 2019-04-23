Harness raises $60M in Series B funding for software delivery platform

Harness, a San Francisco-based firm that offers a "continuous delivery-as-a-service" platform, announced Tuesday that it has closed a $60 million Series B funding round led by IVP, GV, and ServiceNow Ventures. It plans to use the new funding for R&D as well as to grow its engineering, sales, and customer success teams.

Harness uses machine learning to automate workflows, put code into a remote repository, handle reviews and minimize DevOps bottlenecks. It promises to push code into the right environment and into production while dramatically reducing deployment-related errors.

Founded by AppDynamics founder and former CEO Jyoti Bansal and former Apple DevOps platform architect Rishi Singh, Harness emerged from stealth in October 2017. Its customers include high-profile businesses like McAfee, Home Depot, SoulCycle, Bank of Santander, NCR and Beachbody.

SoulCycle told ZDNet that it was able to cut its deployment time by 80 percent with Harness. According to Harness, its customers typically reduce deployment-related errors by 95 percent to 99 percent.

"We were not actively seeking new investment at this point, but our strong market traction created heavy investor interest in Harness, resulting in a fast-moving and heavily oversubscribed Series B round," Bansal said in a statement.