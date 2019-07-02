HCL now fully controls IBM software including Notes and Domino

HCL has officially acquired various software products from IBM, after announcing the deal in December last year.

The software products picked up by the Indian Giant are AppScan; BigFix; Commerce; Connections; Digital Experience; Notes Domino; and Unica.

HCL will also be propping up a division, called HCL Software, that will focus on pushing the newly-purchased enterprise software products to customers.

"We are excited for the next phase of the HCL Software Business Unit and are confident that these products will see good growth trajectory backed by our commitment to invest in product innovation coupled with our strong client focus and agile product development," president and CEO of HCL Technologies C Vijayakumar said.

The companies announced the deal was taking place in December last year, with HCL paying $1.8 billion to IBM for the software products. Under the deal, HCL and IBM will also have an ongoing IP Partnership for five of the products.

"The products that we are acquiring are in large growing market areas like security, marketing, and commerce, which are strategic segments for HCL," Vijayakumar said at the time.

Prior to this deal, the two companies had entered into an arrangement in 2017 that saw HCL become responsible for the development of Domino products.

For IBM, now that the transaction with HCL has been finalised, much like its deal with Centerbridge, it can now keep its focus on pushing multi-cloud and hybrid cloud management, as demonstrated by its acquisition of Red Hat for $34 billion.

As for HCL, the company entered into a digital partnership with Cricket Australia last month to handle the latter's digital platform. Prior to this, the Indian giant had partnered with the Volvo Ocean Race in Melbourne and Auckland, as well as Manchester United.

