IBM, Cloudera forge strategic pact

How to win with prescriptive analytics Analytics has evolved from the basics -- visualizations, historicals and dashboards -- to the more complex with recommendations and predictions of outcomes. Now it's time to step it up and get prescriptive. Read More

IBM and Cloudera outlined a strategic partnership where the two companies will co-sell big data applications.

Big Blue and Hortonworks had been long-time partners. Cloudera closed the Hortonworks acquisition in January. Both companies aim to sell analytics tools based on Apache Hadoop and its offshoots.

Under the partnership, IBM will resell Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub and Cloudera Data Flow. Cloudera will resell IBM Watson Studio and BigSQL.

Cloudera could use the help. In its last quarter, Cloudera said that it was facing stiff competition from public cloud providers and cut its outlook based on customers pausing purchases ahead of the release of its Cloudera Data Platform.