IBM posts mixed Q1 results but stresses cloud sales

IBM published its first quarter financial report on Tuesday, posting mixed results with every business segment down or flat year-over-year. Shares were down in after-hours trading.

However, IBM focused on the performance of its cloud business. The company has posted $19.5 billion in cloud sales over the last 12 months, up 10 percent year-over-year, it said. IBM's as-a-service annual exit run rate for cloud revenue now stands at $11.7 billion, up 10 percent year-over-year.

The company's non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came to $2.25 over revenue of $18.2 billion.

Wall Street was expecting earnings of $2.22 per share on revenue of $18.51 billion. Shares were down slightly in after-hours trading.

"In the first quarter, our cloud revenue growth accelerated, and we again grew in key, high-value areas in Cloud and Cognitive Software and in consulting," CEO Ginni Rometty said in a statement. "IBM's investments in innovative technologies coupled with our industry expertise and our commitment to trust and security position us well to help clients move to chapter two of their digital reinvention."

IBM's Cloud & Cognitive Software segment -- which includes cloud and data platforms, cognitive applications and transaction processing platforms -- brought in revenues of $5 billion, down 2 percent. Within that category, cognitive applications revenue was up 2 percent, while cloud and data platforms revenue was down 2 percent.

The Global Business Services segment -- including consulting, application management and global process services -- earned $4.1 billion in revenue, flat year to year.

Global Technology Services -- including infrastructure and cloud services and technology support services -- brought in revenues of $6.9 billion, down 7 percent. However, the segment did see growth in hybrid cloud revenue.

The Systems segment -- including systems hardware and operating systems software -- achieved revenues of $1.3 billion, down 11 percent. The decline was largely due to the impact of the IBM Z product cycle dynamics and weakness in Storage.

The Global Financing segment -- which includes financing and used equipment sales -- brought in revenues of $406 million, flat year-to-year.

For the full 2019 fiscal year, IBM expects non-GAAP earnings of at least $13.90 per share.