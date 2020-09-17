Hearing Australia strikes digital transformation deal with DXC

Hearing Australia has struck a deal with DXC Technology to deliver a systems modernisation program over the next 12-18 months.

Under the program, DXC will be responsible for replacing Hearing Australia's 20-year-old bespoke Oracle-based core clinical practice management system, Oracle E-Business finance system, and its customer relationship management system.

Hearing Australia CIO Mike Brett said the program will help the organisation simplify business processes.

"The platform we're on didn't service our clinicians … we want to give them a nice, clean, easy to use, intuitive system, but also to build a platform that can [enable them to] work with clients in a digital manner, if they chose to," he told ZDNet.

Brett added how the transformation will ultimately deliver an improved customer experience.

"[The old systems] were disconnected. We tried to integrate them but … it [was] not satisfactory and we've taken a platform-based approach so we can now manage the customer experience from initial interaction as a prospect right through to service delivery lifecycle, including their billing," he said.

He added how the new platform will also enable the organisation's research arm to access data that is not currently possible.

"We have a lot of data that they can't get access to, so obviously we want to anonymise that data and so they can use that for their research," Brett said.

At the end of last year, DXC partnered with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) to open its fourth digital transformation centre (DTC) and the first in New South Wales.

The opening of the Sydney DTC added to its existing network in Australia, with centres in Melbourne, Canberra, and Adelaide.

For the financial year to 31 March 2019, the tech company returned back to black after recording profit after tax of AU$2.4 million, an improvement on the AU$1.16 million net loss after tax during the same restated period last year.

Revenue, however, decreased slightly by 1% from AU$2.35 billion to AU$2.32 billion.

