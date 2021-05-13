HelpSystems expands email, cloud security portfolio with acquisition of Agari, Beyond Security

HelpSystems has announced the acquisition of Agari and Beyond Security as the firm continues to expand its cybersecurity portfolio.

The financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security is a provider of automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions.

The firm's products, beSecure, beSource, and beStorm, cover vulnerability scanning and management, code analysis, and black box testing.

"The team and solutions from Beyond Security will fit into HelpSystems' popular infrastructure protection portfolio featuring Digital Defense, Core Security, and Cobalt Strike," the company says.

This is the second acquisition made public by HelpSystems this week. On Thursday, the company also announced a deal to secure Agari, a Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions provider for phishing protection based in Foster City, California.

Email, when combined with social engineering, leads to business email compromise (BEC) and may result in wider compromise of enterprise networks. Agari solutions attempt to filter out phishing attempts using data science, machine learning (ML), and cloud computing.

Agari is also a founding member of the consortium which created the Domain Message Authentication Reporting Conformance (DMARC) email authentication standard, a technical standard designed to prevent phishing, spam, and spoofing.

"Cybercriminals increasingly use email as a prime way to infiltrate businesses and gain access to sensitive data and IP, causing untold damage in terms of cost and reputation," commented Kate Bolseth, HelpSystems chief executive. "We're thrilled to welcome Agari and their email phishing defense prowess to the HelpSystems family. Agari will be a notable asset to HelpSystems as we work together to give global customers new tools for securing their valuable data and achieving peace of mind."

The purchases build upon the acquisition of Texas-based Digital Defense in February, a company that develops SaaS vulnerability scanning, network asset analysis, and risk score generation software to assist IT teams in patch and remediation efforts.

