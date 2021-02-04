Digital Defense acquired to bolster HelpSystems’ security assessment portfolio

Digital Defense has been acquired by HelpSystems in a bid to improve the firm's vulnerability management and penetration testing services.

On Wednesday, HelpSystems said the purchase of Digital Defense will assist "threat-weary" IT teams by providing additional tools and services to improve infrastructure security and risk assessment capabilities.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999, San Antonio, Texas-based Digital Defense is a cybersecurity firm that provides a Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enterprise clients. The platform includes vulnerability scanning, network asset analysis, and risk score generation to help IT teams focus remediation efforts.

According to HelpSystems, the SaaS solutions will be integrated into the firm's existing portfolio "to give organizations end-to-end infrastructure protection."

The purchase builds upon the acquisition of Core Security assets from SecureAuth in 2019 and Cobalt Strike, a penetration testing company, in 2020. Digital Defense will be joining these groups, combining identity management, pen testing, threat detection, vulnerability scanning, and risk assessment.

"The addition of Digital Defense offers threat-weary IT teams the capabilities they need to increase infrastructure security on two fronts: via leading-edge vulnerability management technology as well as seasoned pen testing resources to broaden our existing expertise," commented Kate Bolseth, HelpSystems chief executive.

In other cybersecurity acquisition news this month, Rapid7 purchased Kubernetes security technology provider Alcide for approximately $50 million.

