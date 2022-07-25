/>
Here are Anker's new GaNPrime chargers for faster, more efficient charging

There are six different products, ranging from a 150W charger to a 65W portable battery.
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer on
anker-gan-prime

Left: Anker's new 733 Power Bank. Right: Anker's new 727 Charging Station. 

Image: Anker

Last week, Anker announced its new GaNPrime charging technology. But at the time of the announcement, Anker didn't reveal any products that took advantage of the faster, more efficient charging tech. 

The company, however, promised it would reveal new products on Monday, July 25. There are a total of six products that use GaNPrime's charging tech, including a USB Power Strip and a portable power bank, three different wall adapters, and a charging station that looks like it does everything you'd want from a charger. 

There are three products available to buy starting right now, with the remaining three charging products available to preorder today, but shipments not starting until sometime in the third quarter. 

Here's how it breaks down: 

  • 735 Charger (65W), $59.99: Amazon.com and Anker.com. The 735 has three total ports, two USB-C and a single USB-A port, with a maximum charge output of 65W spread across the three ports. 
  • 615 Power Strip, $69.99: Amazon.com and Anker.com. The 615 Power Strip has two USB-C ports, a single USB-A port and two standard AC wall outlets with a maximum output of 65W.
  • 727 Charging Station, $94.99: Amazon.com and Anker.com. The 727 has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and two standard AC wall outlets. It maxes out at 100W of power.

Available for pre-order today, but shipping in the third quarter: 

The 737 and 747 are both wall adapters with a series of USB-C and USB-A ports, and a maximum charge output of 120W and 150W, respectively. The 733 is the portable power bank that doubles as a wall adapter. Its output ranges from 30W when used as a portable power bank to 65W when it's plugged into a wall.

