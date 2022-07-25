Here are Anker's new GaNPrime chargers for faster, more efficient charging

Last week, Anker announced its new GaNPrime charging technology. But at the time of the announcement, Anker didn't reveal any products that took advantage of the faster, more efficient charging tech.
The company, however, promised it would reveal new products on Monday, July 25. There are a total of six products that use GaNPrime's charging tech, including a USB Power Strip and a portable power bank, three different wall adapters, and a charging station that looks like it does everything you'd want from a charger.
There are three products available to buy starting right now, with the remaining three charging products available to preorder today, but shipments not starting until sometime in the third quarter.
Here's how it breaks down:
Available for pre-order today, but shipping in the third quarter:
The 737 and 747 are both wall adapters with a series of USB-C and USB-A ports, and a maximum charge output of 120W and 150W, respectively. The 733 is the portable power bank that doubles as a wall adapter. Its output ranges from 30W when used as a portable power bank to 65W when it's plugged into a wall.