Anker's GaNPrime charging tech makes its debut, devices to quickly follow

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Most of us have more than one device we need to charge every day. Whether it's the myriad of devices we use on a daily basis, a stack of gadgets used by your partner and kids, keeping everything charged can, at times, feel like a chore.

Charging devices with multiple ports are starting to become the norm. But those multiple port chargers need to be smart in order to efficiently and quickly charge whatever's plugged into it.

Anker's latest technology combines the size and efficiency of Gallium Nitride (GaN) chargers with its own PowerIQ 4 technology. The result is GaNPrime.

GaNPrime maxes out at 100W output to any one device. Using the built-in smarts, a GaNPrime charger can identify which connected device has the lowest battery level and charge that first, followed by the next lowest and so on.

Anker claims that the new technology can reach a peak efficiency of 97% and energy savings of up to 25%. The higher the efficiency, the less power it takes to charge your devices -- which is both good for your electricity bill and for the planet. Win, win.

We don't yet know what the charging devices look like, how much they'll cost or what kind of variations Anker will release. However, we won't have to wait very long to find out.

Anker has already announced it will hold a virtual launch event next Monday, July 25, at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. The event will be streamed on Anker's website, YouTube as well as the company's social media accounts.

I'm excited to see what Anker has coming with its new GaNPrime tech. Charging is the one sticking point for all kinds of tech, and anything that makes that process faster and more efficient, I'm all about it.