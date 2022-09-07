Here's when you can install iOS 16 and WatchOS 9

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple on Wednesday announced a lot of new hardware. There are four new iPhone models -- the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- along with three new Apple Watch models and the second-generation AirPods Pro.
In addition to new hardware, Apple also quietly announced that iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 will officially roll out next week starting Monday, Sept. 12. Apple typically releases major updates around 10 am PT (1 p.m. ET), but that's not a certainty.
The iOS 16 update brings several new features to iPhones, including the ability to edit or delete iMessages within a certain time frame, a new lock screen complete with widgets, revamped notifications on the lock screen, and improvements to the Mail app.
There's also a new Home app for HomeKit devices, and small tweaks and changes throughout the operating system.
As for WatchOS 9, the update adds improvements to workouts and tracking heart rate zones, medicine tracking, enhanced sleep tracking and new watch faces.
Not every iPhone model that received iOS 15 will be eligible to receive iOS 16. Here's the complete list, including the latest iPhone 14 models:
|iPhone 14
|iPhone 11
|iPhone 14 Plus
|iPhone 11 Pro
|iPhone 14 Pro
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|iPhone XS
|iPhone 13
|iPhone XS Max
|iPhone 13 mini
|iPhone XR
|iPhone 13 Pro
|iPhone X
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|iPhone 8
|iPhone 12
|iPhone 8 Plus
|iPhone 12 mini
|iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
|iPhone 12 Pro
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
You'll need to have an iPhone 8 or newer that's running iOS 16 in order to install WatchOS 9 on the following Apple Watch models:
|Apple Watch Series 4
|Apple Watch Series 5
|Apple Watch SE
|Apple Watch Series 6
|Apple Watch Series 7
|Apple Watch Series 8
|Apple Watch Ultra
Before you update on Monday, it's a good idea to do some prep work on your iPhone to ensure that the update process goes as smoothly as possible. And if you really want to be cautious, you should wait a day or three before updating to make sure there aren't any big issues that snuck through testing.