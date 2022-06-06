WWDC 2022: Every iOS 16 feature that's coming to iPhones

Apple today unveiled the newest version of its iPhone operating system, iOS 16. The update, likely to be released alongside this year's flagship iPhones in the fall, sees a slew of visual changes, productivity features, and refreshes to popular apps like Maps and Messages.

What's new on iOS 16?

Here's every iOS 16 feature that Apple announced at WWDC 2022. We'll be updating the list as the developer conference continues.

Lock screen

There's no denying that the iPhone lock screen has always been its dullest feature. That changes today. On iOS 16, iPhones will receive a batch of informational and interactive wallpapers. Users can now personalize their lock screens and apply a bevy of styles that change the color, tone, and appearance of the interface. Widgets like weather, timers, and task reminders can also be integrated within the lock screen.

Notifications

Apple has made incremental updates to the way alerts and pings work over the past iOS versions and iOS 16 is another step towards notification bliss. Notifications now appear on the bottom half of the iPhone display. Live Activities, like the lock screen widgets mentioned above, are consistent modules that display current events. That includes scores for sporting events and timely occurrences from your calendar.

Messages app

Arguably the most used iOS app, Messages will gain new features including undo send and the ability to edit outbound messages. (It's like the "edit tweet" function that Twitter users have longed for.) Shareplay is also coming to the Messages app, allowing users to broadcast Shareplay-supported apps like Disney+ and YouTube through the messages platform. There are also new Dictation features, including the ability to grammatically correct and automatically punctuate your voice inputs, making it easier than ever to reply to text messages vocally.

Apple Pay and Pay Later

In addition to expanding its catalog of compatible merchants and places of acceptance, Apple Pay now has a financing option called Pay Later. Pay Later allows users to split payments across four equal installments, over six weeks, and with zero interest and fees. Pay Later will be accepted anywhere that Apple Pay is, giving users more freedom when making purchase decisions. Through the installment option, all upcoming payments can be tracked via the Wallet app.

iCloud Shared Library

Along with the bounty of existing family-sharing features on iOS, iCloud shared libraries lets group members upload, distribute, and sync photos and videos in shared albums. Content that is captured with the Shared Library camera setting turned on will automatically populate in the designated album. And for greater control, you can pick and choose the particular images that are being shared with fellow members.

Safety Check

Safety Check is Apple's latest privacy feature that allows users to better manage who and how their information is shared. For example, you can turn off location sharing, reset privacy permissions, and protect access to messages and files. Within the Safety Check app, you can also manage what apps you've granted people access to. The app was co-designed with domestic violence organizations such as the National Network To End Domestic Violence and the National Center for Victims of Crime.

When will iOS 16 be available?

The official version of iOS 16 is expected to launch alongside the next iPhone series in fall 2022. If the public beta rollout is like anything of previous years, it will likely be available towards the end of June and early July.

Are you excited about the newly announced iOS 16 features? Let us know in the comments below.