Apple iPhone 14

The Apple iPhone 14 is an enhanced version of the iPhone 13's display design. It features a 6.1-inch signature OLED Super Retina XDR display that Apple users have grown to love. The 14 Plus offers a 6.7-inch screen as a larger size option.

While the iPhone 13 features a powerful A15 bionic chip, the Apple iPhone 14 improves this chip with a five-core GPU and six-core CPU. The newest model also features improved all-day battery life.

Now let's talk about the camera. The iPhone 14 features a 12MP camera with 1.5 aperture that includes bigger light sensors, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, and multiple zoom ranges. Night mode exposure snaps twice as fast now, too. The new main camera can auto-focus and uses a hybrid system to focus faster in low light.

The iPhone 14 also features enhanced video modes like action mode and smooth video. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and, like the iPhone 13, enables you to create upgraded video content in 4K and 1080 HD.

Like the new Apple smartwatch line, the iPhone 14 includes Crash Detection technology which automatically contacts emergency services if you're in a severe car crash. The phone can also connect to emergency satellite services to secure help.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Mini isn't an option, as Apple has retired the smallest phone in its lineup and replaced it with a larger screen iPhone 14 Plus. It has a 6.7-inch screen size.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Like the iPhone 14, the 14 Pro features improved upon specs including a larger 6.1-inch screen and a better phone resolution of OLED Super retina display with Dolby Vision and 460ppi. You can enjoy always-on display and works as low as 1Hz with low-power mode for intelligent dimming to maximize battery life while allowing you to monitor activities.

Additionally, the Pro camera offers higher megapixels so you can take beautiful images on the 48MP camera with a 65% larger sensor and 1.78 aperture. You can also get a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom and a ProRAW image with 48MP for ultimate editing flexibility. The ultrawide camera features a 12MP lens to capturing beautiful imagery with other shooting options. Like the iPhone 14, the video camera offers action modes and 30 fps with recording options in 4K HDR formatting so you can shoot great content, too.

The largest change however is in the front facing side. The front-facing true-depth camera has been replaced with a pill-shaped display called Dynamic Island that not only has the face ID sensor for unlocking your phone, but it will also house the front-facing camera and notifications. The Dynamic Island will also monitor events like Lyft ride ETAs and more while allowing you to remain in your app while you wait. Like the iPhone 14, it comes with enhanced imaging, offering upgraded light sensors, portrait shots, and more.

You can also enjoy the upgraded A16 chip built into this phone, making it easier to multitask, stream, and more on the device.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

For those that want the best of everything, take a look at the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. It offers a 6.7-inch OLED Super retina display. It uses an A16 bionic chip that is 40% faster than competition with 2 high-performance cores at 20% lower power.

Like the iPhone 14 Pro It also uses the always-on display and works on only 1Hz with low-power mode for intelligent dimming.

But let's talk about that 48MP camera. It captures images with a 65% larger sensor and 1.78 aperture. Off to the side, the 12MP telephoto lens operates with up to 2x zoom and a ProRAW image with 48MP to allow you to edit to your preference. The ultrawide camera features a 12MP lens to capturing beautiful landscapes. Like the iPhone 14 Pro, the video camera offers action modes and 30 fps with recording options in 4K HDR formatting so you can shoot great content, too.

The front-facing true-depth camera is still there, but it also added a Dynamic Island pill-shaped display that houses the front-facing camera and all your notifications. The Dynamic Island will also monitor events like Lyft ride ETAs, game updates, and more while allowing you to use other apps. Like the iPhone 14, it comes with enhanced imaging, offering upgraded light sensors, portrait shots, and more.

And with the upgraded A16 chip built into this phone, you can multitask, stream, and more on the device.