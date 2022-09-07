'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
It's finally here: the Apple iPhone 14. During Apple's Far Out event, the iPhone 14 was announced as available for pre-order. The tech giant released four new phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here's the scoop on each phone's features, and how to get a great deal before they start shipping.
Pre-orders for all the iPhone 14 models start on Friday, Sept. 9, but the phones themselves launch on different days.
While pre-orders drop on Sept. 9 at most major carriers and at the Apple store, you can expect the phones to start shipping on the following dates:
You can get them in store on the same day they start shipping.
Apple announced the iPhone 14 will start at $799 and the Plus will start at $899. If you want the Pro, you can expect to pay $999, and the Pro Max will start at $1,099.
You can pre-order them from Apple directly. But look out for deals from carries such as Verizon and AT&T.
With the announcement of the iPhone 14, retailers are dropping the prices on these new devices to ensure you can get your hands on them. We rounded up some of the best iPhone 14 deals below, so be sure to check them out. And, if your carrier isn't up here quite yet, don't worry -- we'll be adding deals throughout the day as each carrier announces them.
Apple may have just dropped the latest phones, but you can pick up some great deals with the tech giant right now. When you pre-order the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, you can save up to $720 with any eligible trade-in. You'll have to answer a few questions to determine how much you get, but saving that much on a brand new unlocked phone is a great deal.
The Apple iPhone 14 is an enhanced version of the iPhone 13's display design. It features a 6.1-inch signature OLED Super Retina XDR display that Apple users have grown to love. The 14 Plus offers a 6.7-inch screen as a larger size option.
While the iPhone 13 features a powerful A15 bionic chip, the Apple iPhone 14 improves this chip with a five-core GPU and six-core CPU. The newest model also features improved all-day battery life.
Now let's talk about the camera. The iPhone 14 features a 12MP camera with 1.5 aperture that includes bigger light sensors, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, and multiple zoom ranges. Night mode exposure snaps twice as fast now, too. The new main camera can auto-focus and uses a hybrid system to focus faster in low light.
The iPhone 14 also features enhanced video modes like action mode and smooth video. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and, like the iPhone 13, enables you to create upgraded video content in 4K and 1080 HD.
Like the new Apple smartwatch line, the iPhone 14 includes Crash Detection technology which automatically contacts emergency services if you're in a severe car crash. The phone can also connect to emergency satellite services to secure help.
The iPhone 14 Mini isn't an option, as Apple has retired the smallest phone in its lineup and replaced it with a larger screen iPhone 14 Plus. It has a 6.7-inch screen size.
Like the iPhone 14, the 14 Pro features improved upon specs including a larger 6.1-inch screen and a better phone resolution of OLED Super retina display with Dolby Vision and 460ppi. You can enjoy always-on display and works as low as 1Hz with low-power mode for intelligent dimming to maximize battery life while allowing you to monitor activities.
Additionally, the Pro camera offers higher megapixels so you can take beautiful images on the 48MP camera with a 65% larger sensor and 1.78 aperture. You can also get a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom and a ProRAW image with 48MP for ultimate editing flexibility. The ultrawide camera features a 12MP lens to capturing beautiful imagery with other shooting options. Like the iPhone 14, the video camera offers action modes and 30 fps with recording options in 4K HDR formatting so you can shoot great content, too.
The largest change however is in the front facing side. The front-facing true-depth camera has been replaced with a pill-shaped display called Dynamic Island that not only has the face ID sensor for unlocking your phone, but it will also house the front-facing camera and notifications. The Dynamic Island will also monitor events like Lyft ride ETAs and more while allowing you to remain in your app while you wait. Like the iPhone 14, it comes with enhanced imaging, offering upgraded light sensors, portrait shots, and more.
You can also enjoy the upgraded A16 chip built into this phone, making it easier to multitask, stream, and more on the device.
For those that want the best of everything, take a look at the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. It offers a 6.7-inch OLED Super retina display. It uses an A16 bionic chip that is 40% faster than competition with 2 high-performance cores at 20% lower power.
Like the iPhone 14 Pro It also uses the always-on display and works on only 1Hz with low-power mode for intelligent dimming.
But let's talk about that 48MP camera. It captures images with a 65% larger sensor and 1.78 aperture. Off to the side, the 12MP telephoto lens operates with up to 2x zoom and a ProRAW image with 48MP to allow you to edit to your preference. The ultrawide camera features a 12MP lens to capturing beautiful landscapes. Like the iPhone 14 Pro, the video camera offers action modes and 30 fps with recording options in 4K HDR formatting so you can shoot great content, too.
The front-facing true-depth camera is still there, but it also added a Dynamic Island pill-shaped display that houses the front-facing camera and all your notifications. The Dynamic Island will also monitor events like Lyft ride ETAs, game updates, and more while allowing you to use other apps. Like the iPhone 14, it comes with enhanced imaging, offering upgraded light sensors, portrait shots, and more.
And with the upgraded A16 chip built into this phone, you can multitask, stream, and more on the device.