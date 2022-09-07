'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
During Apple's heavily anticipated September event, the tech giant unveiled its newest Apple Watch Models, including the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2.
Compared to the Apple Watch Series 7, released last October, Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a new design and improved health and fitness tracking technology. Overall, Apple Watch Series 8's design will be similar to Series 7.
Apple added menstrual cycle tracking to the Watch three years ago. Now, the Series 8 comes with a suite of advanced cycle tracking features, including valuable, secure information about ovulation -- a critical aspect of women's health.
The Series 8 also offers crash detection. When a car crash is detected, it will automatically connect you with emergency services and notify your emergency contacts.
The watch still offers an 18-hour battery life. It now also includes a low-power mode, which can give you 36 hours of battery life on a full charge.
The Series 8 is priced at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular. It's available to order now and will ship on Sept 16.
According to data provided by the International Data Corporation, the global wearable technology market declined in the first quarter of 2022, the first decline this market has seen. The data also indicated that despite a drop in wearable technology demand, smartwatches were responsible for a 9.1% increase in consumer demand.
The increase in smartwatch demand can be attributed to higher competition within the market as Google and Samsung are expanding their smartwatch armory with products like the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro to compete with Apple.
During the first quarter of 2022, Apple maintained a strong grip on the smartwatch market, as the Apple Watch SE shipped over 2 million units despite its release two years ago. The steady demand for this watch could be why Apple decided to revamp the model.