Here's when you can preorder the redesigned M2 MacBook Air

MacBook Air fans, new and old, it's almost time to place your orders for the biggest design change to Apple's most popular laptop. Apple just announced preorders for the MacBook Air will start on Friday, July 8 at 5 am PT/8 am ET.
Deliveries and in-store availability will begin one week later, on Friday, July 15.
The new MacBook Air users Apple's latest M2 processor, which promises improved performance across the board. However, that's not the biggest news about the MacBook Air.
For the first time since its original design, Apple has completely redesigned the MacBook Air. It's still impressively thin but now includes a 13.6-inch display and has a 1080p HD FaceTime camera that's located in a notch cutout at the top of the display.
The overall design looks a lot like the former approach to the iPad, with rounded edges and different color housings. The MacBook Air will come in silver, starlight, space gray and midnight (black).
According to Apple, the new Air's battery should last around 18 hours on a single charge. Based on my experience with M1 laptops and battery life, that claim is probably very close to reality.
Again, preorders open bright and early this Friday, July 8, at 5 am PT. You can order directly from Apple, or wait for your chance to get it in person starting July 15. If you're already set on getting one, I'd be up and ready to get one when preorders open. Deliveries are likely to be pushed out fairly quickly due to supply chain issues and demand.