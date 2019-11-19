Home Depot digital transformation plan takes longer to pay off

Home Depot said that its One Home Depot digital transformation project is delivering returns slower than expected and will cut into sales growth.

As a refresher, Home Depot last year outlined an ambitious strategy to meld its supply chain, digital footprint and physical store experience. Analytics and data would be the glue of this digital transformation.

In a graphic, here's the retailer's One Home Depot strategy.

However, Home Depot said its third quarter sales didn't reap the benefits of its digital investments. Home Depot reported third quarter net income of $2.8 billion, or $2.53 a share, on revenue of $27.2 billion, up 3.5% from a year ago. Same store sales were up 3.6% globally and 3.8% in the US.

Craig Menear, CEO of Home Depot, said the retailer saw growth across its business, but "sales were below our expectations driven by the timing of certain benefits associated with our One Home Depot strategic investments."

Menear added that Home Depot is on track with its technology investments, but returns "will take longer to realize than our initial assumptions."

Home Depot last year projected that its digital transformation efforts would deliver 2020 sales of $115 billion and $120 billion with a return on invested capital as high as 40%.

For 2019,Home Depot said it expects sales growth of 1.8% with same store sales up 3.5%. Home Depot previously projected sales growth of 2.3% for 2019 with same store sales of 4%. Home Depot maintained its earnings targets for 2019 at about $10.03 a share.