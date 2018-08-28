Honeywell, CMU team up on supply chain robotics platform

Honeywell is working with robotics researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) to develop new technologies for distribution centers. The focus is on building an architecture that relies on artificial intelligence and advanced robotic systems to ease supply chain demands for complex e-commerce operations.

The goal is to create an architecture that can control and operate multiple robotic applications with intelligent motion and collision avoidance, and reliable sensing. The idea is have robots that can make critical decisions in unpredictable environments, like unloading shipping containers or filling individual e-commerce orders.

"With this initiative, we are combining leading-edge robotic technology from Carnegie Mellon with Honeywell Intelligrated's logistics and industrial robotics expertise," said Dr. Herman Herman, director of the National Robotics Engineering Center at Carnegie Mellon University. "In a period of such extreme growth for robotics, it is vital to have the technical platform along with the domain expertise and real-world data to push technology forward to commercial maturity."

The Robotics Institute at CMU is known in the industry for pushing technology research that often winds up in commercial applications. As for Honeywell, the company is undergoing a divestiture that breaks up its Home and ADI Global Distribution businesses. The spin-off is expected to be complete by the end of the year.