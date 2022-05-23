Host your online courses for life with unlimited bandwidth for just $100

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Finding a hosting platform for your online courses is often a balance between user-friendliness and subscription affordability, so finding the right one can be challenging. But what if you could eliminate the recurring fees? That's what OnlineCourseHost aims to achieve. This platform offers lifetime online course hosting for a one-time payment of just $100.

OnlineCourseHost keeps its prices low because it doesn't rely on marketplace mediators who take a cut of your profits. Plus, this specific offer has no transaction or monthly fees. Instead, it has several notable, helpful features.

You'll get your brand and URL, whether you choose a free one on the platform or create a custom one. OnlineCourseHost lets you add interactive quizzes, assignments, videos, and complementary written lessons that include text and images or other types of content. You may even offer digital downloads such as zip files and PDFs. Naturally, all courses are optimized automatically for both desktop and mobile.

Additionally, this OnlineCourseHost subscription includes an unlimited number of free and paid courses, students, bandwidth, content storage, and video hosting. You also get student discussions and private or hidden lectures. OnlineCourseHost also provides Google Analytics, a search console, and access to help desk support from the Course Creator Academy.

Need more ways to reach your audience? OnlineCourseHost features tools for promoting your courses, like subscriptions, coupons, and bundles. Plus, it integrates with email marketing providers, such as ConverKit, MailChimp, and other third parties like Facebook.

You can have a great sales page for your courses up and running in no time just by filling out a straightforward form. And online payments are easy; connect to your Stripe or PayPal account with a single click to have instant payouts free of fees. Not only can you accept credit cards from around the world, but students can even pay you in hundreds of different currencies.

There's so much more included as well. As Jaki Wasike-Sihanya, Life and Self-Improvement Coach, explained, "[OnlineCourseHost] is helping me to achieve my dream of selling online courses with more than just a platform. The community has been helpful to get me started and given me encouragement and useful practical advice."

Get an OnlineCourseHost: Lifetime Subscription today while it's available for only $99.99.