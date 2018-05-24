How AI and robots are about to augment and accelerate human beings

TechRepublic and ZDNet's Jason Hiner spoke with Thulium's CEO, Tamara McCleary, at DES 2018 this week about how AI and robots will soon augment and accelerate human beings.

You can watch the interview above or read the transcript below.

Tamara: Robots, artificial intelligence paired with machine learning. Human beings are already being augmented, quite frankly. We already have cyborgs out there. We have artificial parts that machines are doing a better job at assisting us with.

When I look at how human beings are going to be augmented by robots and AI, what I mean is that they're going to complement and also cause us to be empowered to do things that we couldn't do without them. For instance, just in the healthcare space alone, if you say had a memory deficit, Alzheimer's, dementia, and there was a neuro implant that would help you to not only retain your memories, but help you to continue functioning in your daily life, would you accept that augmentation? I know I would, because probably one of the scariest things for a human being is to lose their mind.

There are a lot of really cool ways that robots and artificial intelligence will make our lives better. A physical robot. Think about do you want to keep all the housekeeping chores? Do you want to do all the things that you don't necessarily have to do, but you do because it's a part of your daily life? This too will be an augmentation. I think that's partnership between human and machine to really elevate the human existence. That's where the sweet spot is for using machines to make our lives better.