11 Jobs teens are about to lose to robots

"The time has finally come when robots are going to be at our beck and call," Savioke's CEO, Steve Cousins, told me a couple years ago. "And for our robots in the hospitality industry we mean that quite literally."

Savioke makes Relay, a 3-feet tall robot that weighs less than 100 pounds and is designed to travel at human walking pace as it makes deliveries to hotel guests. It can even call the elevator via WiFi to navigate between floors.

No palm greasing is required during deliveries ... but I'm guessing it does need some oil now and then.