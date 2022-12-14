CNET

Apple Mail has become one of my favorite email clients on the market. With a very well-designed interface and tons of features, Apple Mail should make any type of user happy. If you happen to be a user who frequently forgets to reply to important emails, there's a built-in feature that will go a long way to help you remember to respond to those missives at a time of your convenience.

So, even if you can't respond to the email immediately, you can be easily reminded to do so, without having to snooze a message or add an event to a calendar.

With the built-in Remind Me feature, you select the email for the reminder, set the reminder, and forget about it. At the time you set for the reminder, the email will automatically appear at the top of your inbox, with the tag 'REMIND ME' in the preview.

Since I've started using the Apple Mail Remind Me feature, I've not forgotten to respond to a single important email. Considering how many "important" emails I receive, this feature has helped me out. Remind Me is such a good feature, I'm shocked more email clients haven't added it.

The Apple Mail Remind Me feature is easy enough for anyone to use and should make its way into plenty of users' workflow.

How Apple Mail reminders can help you not forget an important conversation

Let me show you how easy Remind Me is.

Requirements

The Apple Mail Remind Me feature is found in the latest iteration of MacOS. So, to use the feature, you'll need a device running MacOS v13 (Ventura). The feature also works on iOS 16 but as I'm not an Apple Phone user, I can only demonstrate it with MacOS on an M1 MacBook Pro. The version of Apple Mail on my system is 16.0.

With the proper version of MacOS at the ready, let's see how to use Remind Me.

1. Open Apple Mail The first thing to do is open Apple Mail, which can be done from either the Dock or Launchpad.

2. Locate the email in question With Apple Mail open, locate the email you want to be reminded of later, and right-click (or two-finger tap) the email in the preview pane.

3. Select the time for the reminder From the popup menu, click Remind Me, and then select the time for the reminder from the sub-menu.

Selecting a time for your Apple Mail reminder. Image: Jack Wallen

4. Set a specific time If you want to be reminded at a specific time, select Remind Me Later, and configure the specific time and date you want for the reminder in the resulting popup.

Setting a specific date and time for the email reminder in Apple Mail. Image: Jack Wallen

5. At the set time, look for the email with the 'REMIND ME' tag When the time arrives, the email associated with the reminder will appear at the top of your inbox with a 'REMIND ME' tag. Also: How to block tracking pixels in Apple Mail You can either respond now or set yet another reminder for the email.

The email will now appear at the top of your inbox. Image: Jack Wallen

And that's all there is to it. This little feature will save you time while avoiding costly interruptions to your workflow. I highly recommend everyone who uses Apple Mail make use of this handy addition.