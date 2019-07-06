How much does 1.5TB of RAM cost?

How much RAM do you have in your PC? If you're an average user then you probably have between 4GB and 16GB of RAM. Bit modern workstations take take a lot of RAM. For example, Apple's new Mac Pro can be kitted out with a whopping 1.5TB of RAM.
But how much does that amount of RAM cost? Let's find out!
Motherboards that can take 1.5TB of RAM have 12 RAM slots, and this means that you will need a dozen 128GB DDR4 ECC RAM sticks. As you can imagine this isn't your normal run-of-the-mill RAM that you can just pick up from anywhere.
And they're not cheap.
Some of the best pricing I can find puts these 128GB RAM sticks at about $1,500. Yes, that's the price for one.
So right there you're looking at a cool $18,000 for 1.5TB of RAM.
If you want a more modest amounts of RAM, say 768GB, then the price comes down significantly, as a 64GB DDR4 ECC RAM stick is only - only! - $370. That means a dozen sticks comes in at $4,440.
What do you think? Let me know below!
