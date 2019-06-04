The new Mac Pro: Detailed tech specs

Apple has lifted the lid on the new Mac Pro, and it's a monster of a workstation starting at $5999.
The new Mac Pro
Let's take a look at the new Mac Pro that was unveiled Apple's WWDC 2019 developer conference, June 3, 2019.
The new Mac Pro has a starting price of $5999 for the base model featuring:
- 8-core Xeon processor
- 32GB RAM
- AMD WX 7100 GPU
- 256GB SSD storage
No pricing has been given for other configurations.
-
Processor configuration
The Mac Pro will be offered in five different processor configurations:
8-Core
3.5GHz Intel Xeon W
8 cores, 16 threads
Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz
24.5MB cache
Support for up to 1TB 2666MHz memory
12-Core
3.3GHz Intel Xeon W
12 cores, 24 threads
Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
31.25MB cache
Support for up to 1TB 2933MHz memory
16-Core
3.2GHz Intel Xeon W
16 cores, 32 threads
Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
38MB cache
Support for up to 1TB 2933MHz memory
24-Core
2.7GHz Intel Xeon W
24 cores, 48 threads
Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
57MB cache
Support for up to 2TB 2933MHz memory
28-Core
2.5GHz Intel Xeon W
28 cores, 56 threads
Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
66.5MB cache
Support for up to 2TB 2933MHz memory
-
Memory configuration
The Mac Pro will be offered in a wide array of RAM configurations:
- 32GB - Four 8GB DIMMs
- 48GB - Six 8GB DIMMs
- 96GB - Six 16GB DIMMs
- 192GB - Six 32GB DIMMs
- 384GB - Six 64GB DIMMs
- 768GB - Six 128GB DIMMs or 12 64GB DIMMs
- 1.5TB - 12 128GB DIMMs (requires 24-core or 28-core processor)
8-core processor runs RAM at 2666MHz while 12-core to 28-core processors options run RAM at 2933MHz.
-
Graphics configuration
AMD Radeon Pro 580X
- 36 compute units, 2304 stream processors
- 8GB of GDDR5 memory
- Up to 5.6 teraflops single precision
- Two HDMI 2.0 ports on card
- Four DisplayPort connections routed to system to support internal Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Support for up to six 4K displays, two 5K displays, or two Pro Display XDRs
- Half-height MPX Module fits in an MPX bay and enables PCIe slot 2 for additional expansion
AMD Radeon Pro Vega II
- 64 compute units, 4096 stream processors
- 32GB of HBM2 memory with 1TB/s memory bandwidth
- Up to 14.1 teraflops single precision or 28.2 teraflops half precision
- Infinity Fabric Link connection enables two Vega II GPUs to connect at up to 84GB/s
- Four Thunderbolt 3 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port on card
- Two DisplayPort connections routed to system to support internal Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Support for up to six 4K displays, three 5K displays, or two Pro Display XDRs
- Full-height MPX Module fills an MPX bay and uses extra power and PCIe bandwidth
AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo
- Two Vega II GPUs, each with 64 compute units and 4096 stream processors
- 64GB of HBM2 memory (32GB per GPU), each with 1TB/s memory bandwidth
- Up to 28.2 teraflops single precision or 56.4 teraflops half precision
- Onboard Infinity Fabric Link connection connects the two Vega II GPUs at up to 84GB/s
- Four Thunderbolt 3 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port on card
- Four DisplayPort connections routed to system to support internal Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Support for up to eight 4K displays, four 5K displays, or four Pro Display XDRs
- Full-height MPX module fills an MPX bay and uses extra power and PCIe bandwidth
-
Power supply
The 1.4KW power supply is capable of outputting the following continuous power:
- 1280W at 108-125V or 220-240V
- 1180W at 100-107V
-
Expansion slots
Two MPX Modules or up to four PCI Express card slots
Each MPX bay provides:
- x16 gen 3 bandwidth for graphics
- x8 gen 3 bandwidth for Thunderbolt
- DisplayPort video routing
- Up to 500W power for an MPX Module
Alternatively, each MPX bay can support:
- One full-length, double-wide x16 gen 3 slot and one full-length, double-wide x8 gen 3 slot (MPX bay 1)
- Or two full-length, double-wide x16 gen 3 slots (MPX bay 2)
- Up to 300W auxiliary power via two 8-pin connectors
Three full-length PCI Express gen 3 slots
- One x16 slot; two x8 slots
- 75W auxiliary power available
One half-length x4 PCI Express gen 3 slot with Apple I/O card installed
-
Afterburner accelerator card
the Afterburner accelerator card is a PCI Express x16 card:
- Accelerates ProRes and ProRes RAW codecs in Final Cut Pro X, QuickTime Player X, and supported third-party apps
- Supports playback of up to 3 streams of 8K ProRes RAW or up to 12 streams of 4K ProRes RAW
-
Storage configuration
Storage options are as follows:
- 256GB SSD - One 256GB module
- 1TB SSD - Two 512GB modules
- 2TB SSD - Two 1TB modules
- 4TB SSD - Two 2TB modules
Up to 2.6GB/s sequential read and 2.7GB/s sequential write performance.
Storage is encrypted using the Apple T2 Security Chip.
-
Input/output
I/O card installed in the half-length x4 PCI Express slot with:
- Two USB 3 ports
- Two Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Two 10Gb Ethernet ports
-
Additional connections
- Top of the enclosure features two Thunderbolt 3 ports.
- Built-in speaker
- 3.5 mm headphone jack
-
Physical dimensions
- Height with optional wheels is 21.9 inches (55.7 cm)
- The system weighs in at 39.7 pounds (18.0 kg)
-
