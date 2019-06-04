The new Mac Pro: Detailed tech specs

  • The new Mac Pro

    The new Mac Pro

    Let's take a look at the new Mac Pro that was unveiled Apple's WWDC 2019 developer conference, June 3, 2019.

    The new Mac Pro has a starting price of $5999 for the base model featuring:

    • 8-core Xeon processor
    • 32GB RAM
    • AMD WX 7100 GPU
    • 256GB SSD storage

    No pricing has been given for other configurations.

  • Processor configuration

    Processor configuration

    The Mac Pro will be offered in five different processor configurations:

    8-Core

    3.5GHz Intel Xeon W
    8 cores, 16 threads
    Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz
    24.5MB cache
    Support for up to 1TB 2666MHz memory

    12-Core

    3.3GHz Intel Xeon W
    12 cores, 24 threads
    Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
    31.25MB cache
    Support for up to 1TB 2933MHz memory

    16-Core

    3.2GHz Intel Xeon W
    16 cores, 32 threads
    Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
    38MB cache
    Support for up to 1TB 2933MHz memory

    24-Core

    2.7GHz Intel Xeon W
    24 cores, 48 threads
    Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
    57MB cache
    Support for up to 2TB 2933MHz memory

    28-Core

    2.5GHz Intel Xeon W
    28 cores, 56 threads
    Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
    66.5MB cache
    Support for up to 2TB 2933MHz memory

  • Memory configuration

    Memory configuration

    The Mac Pro will be offered in a wide array of RAM configurations:

    • 32GB - Four 8GB DIMMs
    • 48GB - Six 8GB DIMMs
    • 96GB - Six 16GB DIMMs
    • 192GB - Six 32GB DIMMs
    • 384GB - Six 64GB DIMMs
    • 768GB - Six 128GB DIMMs or 12 64GB DIMMs
    • 1.5TB - 12 128GB DIMMs (requires 24-core or 28-core processor)

    8-core processor runs RAM at 2666MHz while 12-core to 28-core processors options run RAM at 2933MHz.

  • Graphics configuration

    Graphics configuration

    AMD Radeon Pro 580X

    • 36 compute units, 2304 stream processors
    • 8GB of GDDR5 memory
    • Up to 5.6 teraflops single precision
    • Two HDMI 2.0 ports on card
    • Four DisplayPort connections routed to system to support internal Thunderbolt 3 ports
    • Support for up to six 4K displays, two 5K displays, or two Pro Display XDRs
    • Half-height MPX Module fits in an MPX bay and enables PCIe slot 2 for additional expansion

    AMD Radeon Pro Vega II

    • 64 compute units, 4096 stream processors
    • 32GB of HBM2 memory with 1TB/s memory bandwidth
    • Up to 14.1 teraflops single precision or 28.2 teraflops half precision
    • Infinity Fabric Link connection enables two Vega II GPUs to connect at up to 84GB/s
    • Four Thunderbolt 3 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port on card
    • Two DisplayPort connections routed to system to support internal Thunderbolt 3 ports
    • Support for up to six 4K displays, three 5K displays, or two Pro Display XDRs
    • Full-height MPX Module fills an MPX bay and uses extra power and PCIe bandwidth

    AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo

    • Two Vega II GPUs, each with 64 compute units and 4096 stream processors
    • 64GB of HBM2 memory (32GB per GPU), each with 1TB/s memory bandwidth
    • Up to 28.2 teraflops single precision or 56.4 teraflops half precision
    • Onboard Infinity Fabric Link connection connects the two Vega II GPUs at up to 84GB/s
    • Four Thunderbolt 3 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port on card
    • Four DisplayPort connections routed to system to support internal Thunderbolt 3 ports
    • Support for up to eight 4K displays, four 5K displays, or four Pro Display XDRs
    • Full-height MPX module fills an MPX bay and uses extra power and PCIe bandwidth

  • Power supply

    Power supply

    The 1.4KW power supply is capable of outputting the following continuous power:

    • 1280W at 108-125V or 220-240V
    • 1180W at 100-107V

  • Expansion slots

    Expansion slots

    Two MPX Modules or up to four PCI Express card slots

    Each MPX bay provides:

    • x16 gen 3 bandwidth for graphics
    • x8 gen 3 bandwidth for Thunderbolt
    • DisplayPort video routing
    • Up to 500W power for an MPX Module

    Alternatively, each MPX bay can support:

    • One full-length, double-wide x16 gen 3 slot and one full-length, double-wide x8 gen 3 slot (MPX bay 1)
    • Or two full-length, double-wide x16 gen 3 slots (MPX bay 2)
    • Up to 300W auxiliary power via two 8-pin connectors

    Three full-length PCI Express gen 3 slots

    • One x16 slot; two x8 slots
    • 75W auxiliary power available

    One half-length x4 PCI Express gen 3 slot with Apple I/O card installed

  • Afterburner accelerator card

    Afterburner accelerator card

    the Afterburner accelerator card is a PCI Express x16 card:

    • Accelerates ProRes and ProRes RAW codecs in Final Cut Pro X, QuickTime Player X, and supported third-party apps
    • Supports playback of up to 3 streams of 8K ProRes RAW or up to 12 streams of 4K ProRes RAW

  • Storage configuration

    Storage configuration

    Storage options are as follows:

    • 256GB SSD - One 256GB module
    • 1TB SSD - Two 512GB modules
    • 2TB SSD - Two 1TB modules
    • 4TB SSD - Two 2TB modules

    Up to 2.6GB/s sequential read and 2.7GB/s sequential write performance.

    Storage is encrypted using the Apple T2 Security Chip.

  • Input/output

    Input/output

    I/O card installed in the half-length x4 PCI Express slot with:

    • Two USB 3 ports
    • Two Thunderbolt 3 ports
    • Two 10Gb Ethernet ports

  • Additional connections

    Additional connections

    • Top of the enclosure features two Thunderbolt 3 ports.
    • Built-in speaker
    • 3.5 mm headphone jack

  • Physical dimensions

    Physical dimensions

    • Height with optional wheels is 21.9 inches (55.7 cm)
    • The system weighs in at 39.7 pounds (18.0 kg)

Here's a deep dive into the inner workings of Apple's new Mac Pro.

