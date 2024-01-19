'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How much is Apple Vision Pro's highest configuration? Not as crazy as you'd think
While it doesn't actually launch for another two weeks, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are officially underway. And if you're able to jump through the somewhat extensive hoops to snag the device early, you'll be in for a treat.
Also: I pre-ordered the Apple Vision Pro, and the process was smoother than I expected
The headset already comes with a few bands, a light seal, a pair of light seal cushions, a cover, a polishing cloth, a charging cable, and a battery. But, of course, there are plenty of accessories and configurations that you can add on.
The question is, how much will that cost you? I found out for myself.
I decided to price the absolute top-of-the-line, maxed-out version of the Vision Pro -- even adding on prescription lenses and repair services -- and the result wasn't nearly as crazy as I thought it would be.
I started with the Vision Pro headset itself at $3,499. Upgrading to the 1TB storage version -- the largest available -- added $400. Figuring in prescription Zeiss optical inserts cost me $149 more, and adding a Belkin battery holder tacked on another $49. Naturally, I'll need an official travel case to keep my headset safe, another $199. And, to make sure my investment was protected, I opted for AppleCare+ at $499.
Also: Someone made a Vision Pro travel case that's half the cost of Apple's - and it's in ways better
That's a total of $4,795.95. Add in tax and you're going to be right at the $5,000 mark when you're done, which is admittedly a lot for a headset, especially when the highest version of the Meta Quest Pro with accessories would be less than half that price.
But, in the universe of Apple, it's less than I expected. A maxed-out version of the newest MacBook for example was over $12,000 (a steal compared to the $52,000 MacBook that was previously available). $5,000 is a good chunk of change for a consumer electronic, but if you're eyeing the Apple Vision Pro, you already knew it was going to carry a premium price tag.