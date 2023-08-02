How to achieve hyper-personalization using generative AI platforms

d3sign/Getty Images

In a world driven by constant connectivity, online experiences need to be more personalized than ever before. This hyper-personalized approach aims to create the most relevant and customized experience for each user.

Also: Generative AI and the fourth why: Building trust with your customer

But what does the term "hyper" in hyper-personalization mean, and why is it such a crucial part of today's digital marketing strategies?

A new level of personalization

The "hyper" in hyper-personalization signifies a level of personalization that extends beyond traditional personalized experiences. Instead of using basic information like a user's name or location to personalize experiences, hyper-personalization -- also known as extreme personalization -- leverages advanced technology and data analysis techniques.

This approach provides a deep understanding of user behaviors, preferences, and needs, resulting in tailor-made experiences that drive user engagement and loyalty -- it utilizes behavioral and real-time data to create highly contextual interaction that is relevant to the user at the right moment of their journey.

Data: The fuel of hyper-personalization

To achieve this level of personalization, brands employ data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). These technologies allow businesses to gather, analyze, and apply vast amounts of data from various sources like browsing history, past purchases, and social media activity.

Using this data, brands can anticipate a user's needs, preferences, and potential future actions with high accuracy. This could mean recommending a product the customer might like, informing them about an event they might be interested in, or even offering personalized discounts that motivate a purchase.

Also: 4 ways to detect generative AI hype from reality

AI algorithms can readjust behavioral data incrementally based on each new interaction, making marketing campaigns progressively smarter as they roll out across more customers and channels. The use of AI in hyper-personalization lets you create and adjust customer profiles in real time. It goes further than segmentation and allows you to create a customer experience that is unique to an individual.

Hyper-personalization: Benefits and challenges

Businesses that can deliver hyper-personalized experiences position themselves as attentive and responsive, which fosters trust among consumers. Here are a few important benefits of hyper-personalization:

Improved customer experience: By tailoring content, recommendations, and interactions to individual preferences and behaviors, businesses can create a unique, satisfying user experience. This can increase customer engagement, loyalty, and overall satisfaction.

Increased conversion rates: Hyper-personalization can lead to more effective marketing campaigns and e-commerce strategies. By showing customers the right message at the right time, conversion rates can significantly improve.

Enhanced customer loyalty: By continuously delivering personalized experiences, businesses can foster a strong relationship with their customers. This can increase customer retention and loyalty, resulting in more repeat purchases and a higher customer lifetime value.

Competitive differentiation: In an increasingly crowded marketplace, hyper-personalization can provide a way for businesses to stand out. It can act as a key differentiator, making a brand more appealing to customers.

The challenges of hyper-personalization

Striking the right balance between personalization and privacy is crucial. Organizations must ensure they comply with data protection regulations and must handle their customers' data responsibly.

Data privacy and security: While hyper-personalization requires extensive data collection, businesses must handle this data responsibly. They must adhere to privacy laws and regulations, such as GDPR in Europe or CCPA in California. Failure to do so can result in severe penalties.

Balancing personalization and intrusiveness: Striking the right balance between personalization and being intrusive is another challenge. Too much personalization can make customers feel their privacy is being violated, which can harm the relationship.

The complexity of implementation: Implementing a successful hyper-personalization strategy can be complex and time-consuming. It requires the right technology, integrated business processes, a thorough understanding of the customer, and ongoing efforts to maintain and optimize the personalization strategy.

Technology challenges with hyper-personalization

Implementing hyper-personalization at scale often poses several technical challenges for enterprises:

Data integration: Organizations often collect data from multiple sources, which can lead to fragmented and siloed data. Integrating this data into a single, unified view of the customer is a major challenge.

Data analysis capabilities: Many organizations lack the advanced analytical capabilities required to gain meaningful insights from the vast amounts of data they collect. Without these insights, effective personalization is not possible.

Real-time processing : Hyper-personalization often requires real-time decision-making. This means organizations need the infrastructure to process and analyze data in real time, which can be technically challenging and resource-intensive.

: Hyper-personalization often requires real-time decision-making. This means organizations need the infrastructure to process and analyze data in real time, which can be technically challenging and resource-intensive. Scalability: As the volume of data increases, so does the demand for systems to analyze and respond to this data. Businesses need scalable systems to handle this load and to grow with their personalization efforts.



AI/ML expertise: The use of AI in general and ML for data analysis and prediction is a crucial part of hyper-personalization. However, implementing these technologies requires specialized expertise that many organizations do not have in-house.

Hyper-personalization presents a significant opportunity for businesses to create unique, compelling experiences for their customers. However, it also comes with its share of challenges in terms of strategy and technology.

Also: State of IT report: Generative AI will soon go mainstream, says 9 out 10 IT leaders

With careful planning and the right approach, these challenges can be overcome, and the benefits of hyper-personalization can be fully realized.

Essential components for achieving hyper-personalization

Data collection: This is the first step, and perhaps the most crucial. You need to collect detailed data about your customers. This can include demographic data, transaction history, browsing behavior, social media activity, customer surveys, purchase history, browsing history, search history, social media activity, sentiment analysis, and other online interactions. This data is then analyzed using machine learning algorithms to create personalized experiences for each consumer.

Data analysis: Once you've collected the data, it needs to be analyzed to extract meaningful insights. This could involve identifying trends, preferences, and behaviors that can help predict future actions.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and generative AI: AI, and ML are the engines that drive hyper-personalization. These technologies can analyze large amounts of data, learn from it, and make predictions or decisions without being explicitly programmed to perform the task. Generative AI takes personalization beyond reactive adjustments and actions, enabling businesses to predict and generate content tailored to anticipate future customer behaviors and preferences. This includes creating custom promotional offers, personalized shopping guides, or unique user experiences. By doing so, generative AI adds another layer of proactiveness to personalization, significantly enhancing customer engagement and taking the personalization aspect to new heights by adding a Generative Experience.

Real-time decision making : Hyper-personalization requires making real-time decisions based on the collected data and insights. This could be as simple as serving up a personalized product recommendation or as complex as dynamically tailoring the entire user experience.

: Hyper-personalization requires making real-time decisions based on the collected data and insights. This could be as simple as serving up a personalized product recommendation or as complex as dynamically tailoring the entire user experience. Customer journey mapping: Understanding the customer journey is essential to provide personalized experiences at every touchpoint. This involves identifying the different stages customers go through when interacting with your brand, from the awareness stage to the purchase stage, and beyond.



Security and privacy : As you'll be dealing with large amounts of personal data, it's crucial to ensure that you're handling this data responsibly and complying with all relevant privacy laws and regulations.

: As you'll be dealing with large amounts of personal data, it's crucial to ensure that you're handling this data responsibly and complying with all relevant privacy laws and regulations. Testing and optimization: Finally, continuous testing and optimization are key. This involves regularly testing your personalization efforts to see what works and what doesn't, and making necessary adjustments to improve the customer experience.

Essential components for achieving hyper-personalization. Vala Afshar/ZDNET and Antonio Figueiredo

The goal of hyper-personalization isn't to simply collect and use as much data as possible. It's to use that data to provide a truly personalized experience that meets each customer's needs and preferences.

Also: Can AI detectors save us from ChatGPT? I tried 5 online tools to find out

Creating a 360-degree customer view via hyper-personalization involves obtaining a comprehensive understanding of the customer at multiple levels. Here are some key attributes to consider:

Demographics: Basic information like age, gender, location, income, occupation, etc. This gives a baseline understanding of who your customer is.

Basic information like age, gender, location, income, occupation, etc. This gives a baseline understanding of who your customer is. Psychographics : Information about a customer's lifestyle, preferences, interests, values, and personality traits. This helps businesses tailor their messaging and offerings to align with the customer's lifestyle and values.

: Information about a customer's lifestyle, preferences, interests, values, and personality traits. This helps businesses tailor their messaging and offerings to align with the customer's lifestyle and values. Behavioral Data : This includes data related to customers' online behavior such as browsing history, click patterns, frequency of visits, time spent on pages, items added to cart, abandoned carts, purchases, product reviews, etc. This data is crucial for understanding customer behavior and predicting future actions.

: This includes data related to customers' online behavior such as browsing history, click patterns, frequency of visits, time spent on pages, items added to cart, abandoned carts, purchases, product reviews, etc. This data is crucial for understanding customer behavior and predicting future actions. Transaction history : Purchase history, frequency of purchases, average spend, types of products or services purchased, etc. This information can help businesses identify buying patterns and anticipate future needs.

: Purchase history, frequency of purchases, average spend, types of products or services purchased, etc. This information can help businesses identify buying patterns and anticipate future needs. Interaction data : This includes data from every touchpoint a customer has with a brand, such as customer service interactions, social media engagement, email exchanges, etc. It provides insight into how the customer interacts with the brand across different channels.

: This includes data from every touchpoint a customer has with a brand, such as customer service interactions, social media engagement, email exchanges, etc. It provides insight into how the customer interacts with the brand across different channels. Sentiment analysis : Analysis of customer reviews, social media posts, or any other customer feedback can provide insights into how a customer feels about a brand or a product. This can help businesses improve their products or services and manage their reputation effectively.

: Analysis of customer reviews, social media posts, or any other customer feedback can provide insights into how a customer feels about a brand or a product. This can help businesses improve their products or services and manage their reputation effectively. Predictive analytics: Based on all the above data, businesses can use predictive analytics to anticipate future behavior or needs of a customer. This is a key component of hyper-personalization as it allows businesses to proactively cater to their customers' needs.

When the attributes of a 360-degree customer view are well-managed and utilized effectively, the results can be transformative for both businesses and their customers. Here are some outcome attributes you can expect:

Customer loyalty: Personalized experiences, products, and services make customers feel valued and understood, which in turn, fosters loyalty and encourages repeat business.

Improved customer satisfaction: By accurately predicting and meeting customer needs, businesses can significantly enhance customer satisfaction levels. Satisfied customers are likely to remain loyal and spread positive word-of-mouth, amplifying your brand's reputation.

Increased conversion rates: Hyper-personalization can boost conversion rates by providing customers with relevant, timely, and personalized offers, recommendations, and content that encourage purchase decisions.

Enhanced customer engagement: By creating personalized experiences, businesses can increase customer engagement levels, leading to longer session times, increased click-through rates, and overall, a more involved customer.

Higher customer lifetime value (CLV): With increased loyalty, satisfaction, and engagement comes a higher CLV. Hyper-personalized experiences often lead to increased purchase frequency and spending, resulting in a higher overall value for each customer over their lifespan.

Greater ROI on marketing spend: Personalized marketing efforts typically yield a higher return on investment. By targeting the right person with the right message at the right time, businesses can optimize their marketing spend and improve campaign effectiveness.

Attrition reduction: Hyper-personalization can help reduce customer attrition by making customers feel understood and valued, which discourages them from switching to competitors. This practice is critical for maintaining a stable customer base and is typically more cost-effective than acquiring new customers. By proactively understanding and meeting customer needs, businesses can prevent issues that may cause customers to leave, thereby reducing attrition. Overall, hyper-personalization fosters strong customer relationships, enhancing loyalty and minimizing churn rates.

The journey to effective hyper-personalization is a continuous process. It requires ongoing data collection, analysis, and optimization to ensure that personalized experiences remain relevant and valuable to the customer. The key is to keep the customer at the center of all efforts, using insights derived from data to drive decision-making and strategy.

Also: AI and advanced applications are straining current technology infrastructures

Hyper-personalization in the context of a 360-degree customer view requires businesses to respond in real time and also be proactive. This dual strategy enhances customer loyalty and engagement.

The first mechanism, "Real-time interactions and responsive actions," responds to live data, for instance, notifying a customer about a price drop for a product they're interested in. The key to this strategy is timing, relevance, and avoiding overly intrusive interactions.

The second mechanism, "Action-initiated communication," triggers communication based on specific customer behavior, such as sending a personalized email for an abandoned shopping cart or re-engaging an inactive customer with a special deal.

Also: This is how generative AI will change the gig economy for the better

Finally, the third mechanism, "Predictive and generative engagements," leverages generative AI to anticipate future customer behavior and create content accordingly. It can generate highly personalized content that caters to a customer's future needs, such as a personalized shopping guide or a promotion highlighting a brand's sustainability efforts, for a customer who frequently shops for sustainable products. These mechanisms, together, provide a highly personalized customer experience, augmenting customer engagement and boosting conversion rates.

The future of hyper-personalization

As we move forward, the demand for more personalized experiences is likely to increase. Technology will continue to evolve, providing marketers and solutions in general with even more tools and capabilities to achieve hyper-personalization. Businesses that can effectively harness the power of hyper-personalization, while respecting privacy concerns, are likely to have a competitive edge.

Hyper-personalization represents a new era in customer engagement. It's about understanding consumers on a deep level and delivering value to each individual. The "hyper" in hyper-personalization truly reflects this intensified, focused approach to individual customer experiences. By leveraging technology and data, brands can create a hyper-personalized experience that makes every customer feel like the only customer.

This article was co-authored by Antonio Figueiredo, senior director and lead architect at Salesforce.