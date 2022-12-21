How to add Send Later functionality to Thunderbird

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I have, on occasion, needed to compose an email and send it at a more apropos time.
When such an instance arises, if I'm using either Gmail or Apple Mail, sending later is very simple.
However, if I'm using Thunderbird, that option isn't built into the app.
Since Thunderbird is the email client I use the most, having that functionality is pretty important.
There is a way to add it to Thunderbird, and I'm going to show you how.
To add a send later functionality to Thunderbird, you'll need an updated version of Thunderbird and that's it. It doesn't matter what operating system you're using, as the process is the same. I'll be demonstrating on Pop!_OS Linux.
The first thing to do is open the Thunderbird email client on your desktop.
Click the three horizontal line button at the top right corner of the Thunderbird window and then select Add-ons and Themes.
Click Extensions in the left pane of the Add-ons Manager and then click addons.thunderbird.net.
In the search field, type Send Later and select Send Later from the resulting popup.
Click Add to Thunderbird to install the add-on.
When prompted, click Add. When the installation completes, click OK, and then close the Send Later and the Add-ons Manager tabs.
Using the newly-added Send Later feature is simple. Compose an email and you will now see the Send Later button in the top-right corner of the compose window. Before you click that button, make sure to compose the email first. Once you've finished writing the email, click Send Later and a new popup window will appear, where you can set the exact time for the email to be sent, as well as set a recurrence (if needed). If you opt for a recurring email, you can set a general time frame for it to be delivered, as well as specific days of the week or during a period of days.
After you configure the time, click the gray button associated with the exact time you've set, and the email will be saved and sent at the specified time.
You'll also notice a few pre-configured Send Later buttons, which make it easy to send the missive 15 minutes from now, 30 minutes from now, 2 hours from now, or Send Now.
Congratulations, you've just added a new feature to Thunderbird that you'll probably use more often than you assumed.