How to add two or more SIM cards into your existing iPhone

You don't need to buy a new iPhone to be able to run multiple SIM cards. In fact, you can run as many as five SIM cards in your existing iPhone.

Most people manage perfectly well with a single SIM card, but some people like to have separation between their work and home life (or maybe they run several different businesses), or they travel a lot and end up having to switch between multiple SIM cards to get the best deals.

If you're one of those people then having the extra SIM (or SIMs) installed in your smartphone is going to be a real timesaver.

But how do you install an extra SIM or two into your existing iPhone? After all, that SIM tray is far too small to accept another SIM.

Fear not! Here's how you do it. And don't worry, as no jailbreaking is required.

Enter Swiss firm SIMore, and its range of dual-, triple-, quad-, and multi-SIM adapters for the iPhone and a range of Android devices.

If you want to have a couple of SIM cards then the Speed X-Twin X is the perfect choice, and if you want to go large and be able to swap between a whopping five SIM cards then the WX-Five X is the one for you.

But what if you want to run multiple SIM cards simultaneously, you can opt for an external SIM adapter box such as the 2Twin Box or the E-Clips Box.

Prices range from around $40 for a simple dual-SIM adapter to $100 for the triple-SIM E-Clips Box adapter.

