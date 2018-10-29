Apple's latest iOS boasts camera depth control and dual SIM support

Image: Apple

Apple has confirmed a slew of features for its next software update, including a depth control feature through its camera app, and dual SIM support for its new iPhone range.

iOS 12.1, available Tuesday, will give iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR users dual SIM support, featuring a nano-SIM and digital eSIM. Users will be able to activate an additional cellular plan from a carrier without having to use a physical nano-SIM.

In a statement, Apple said "advanced depth segmentation" in the device's portrait camera mode will also give users control over the depth of field in real-time preview, in addition to post-capture.

Portrait mode with Depth Control is also available on the TrueDepth camera for selfies, which includes Memoji and faster face tracking support for third-party ARKit apps, the company wrote.

The latest update will also allow users to FaceTime up to 32 people at once.

FaceTime will now include the automatic detection of active speakers, displaying also the most prominent speakers on the call as priority. It will automatically size each person's image depending upon how active they are in the conversation, based on duration of speech, volume, and motion.

Participants who are not active will appear at the bottom of the screen until they talk.

It will also feature "ringless notification" when calling more than one person; and integration with the Messages app to allow Group FaceTime to commence from a group iMessage chat.

The October 30 update will also see the addition of 70 new emojis.

