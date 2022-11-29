/>
How to assign a different language for apps in Android 13

Here's how to assign different languages to the apps you use to make it easier to communicate with those in other countries.
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer on
Person using an Android phone.
MS_studio/Shutterstock

As the world grows smaller with every passing year, many find themselves in situations where they need to communicate in a different language for different people. You might use the Trello app with a team from Germany, so you'd want to be able to use that app in the correct language and without setting German as the system language.

See also

With the arrival of Android 13, users can now set a specific language for a specific app. So, if you do work with a German organization in Trello, you can set that language and it won't affect any other applications on your phone. It's an elegant solution for what was a rather complex problem.

If that sounds like a feature you could use, you're in luck. I'm going to show you how to set a specific language for an app on Android.

The one caveat to the feature is that it only works with apps that support language selection. I was shocked to discover not even all the Google apps support the feature -- not Gmail, Messages, Keep, Drive, and many others. But, for those apps that do support language selection, this could be a must-use feature for a lot of people around the globe.

Also: The 7 best language learning apps

How to assign a different language for apps in Android 13

Let me show you how easy it is to set a specific language for a specific app.

Requirements

The only requirement for this feature is a phone running Android 13. That's it. Let's get to the language selection.

1. Open Settings

Pull down your Notification Shade twice and tap the gear icon to open the Settings app.

2. Navigate to App Languages

Scroll down on the page and tap System > Languages & Input > App Languages.

The App Language entry in the Android Settings app.

App Languages is where you'll configure the per-app language.

Image: Jack Wallen

Also: How to control what apps send you notifications to your Android

3. Locate the app in question

Page through the list of apps until you see the one you want to configure. I'll demonstrate with Trello. Tap the listing for the app you want to configure.

4. Choose your language

On the resulting page, scroll down until you see the language you want to use. Tap that entry and (if prompted) tap a dialect or region that matches your needs. After making your selection, you see it listed as the new default. You can back out of the Settings app and use the app you just configured in the language you need.

The Trello app language selector in Android 13.

Select the language you need for the app here.

Image: Jack Wallen

This feature is incredibly helpful for anyone who must communicate with different languages in different applications. Whether for work or personal interests, having the ability to assign languages to apps helps to expand your reach and simplify your international life.

