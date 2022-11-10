How to break a tempered glass screen protector

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I'm a big believer in kitting out smartphones with a screen protector. A good-quality tempered glass screen protector is cheap insurance against scratches and chips, and can keep your smartphone looking new for longer, and can help improve the value if you want to resell your phone down the line.
I always choose a good-quality tempered glass screen protector with a rated hardness of 9 Mohs.
Mohs is a scale introduced in 1812 by geologist Friedrich Mohs to compare the hardness of minerals. At position 1 is talc, a soft mineral, while at the top at 10 is diamond, the hardest. The unit is measured by scratching a material with picks of different hardness.
This makes Mohs a good way to measure how scratch-resistant a material is.
Also: Best Black Friday smartphone deals
When a good-quality tempered glass screen protector has a hardness of 9, it means that there are a limited number of materials that can scratch it. Gold, silver, and aluminum have a hardness of around 3, steel has a hardness of 4.5, teeth and volcanic glass have a hardness of 5, and hardened steel has a hardness of 8.
Note that sapphire, which is used as the crystal for some high-end wristwatches, including the Apple Watch Ultra, has a hardness of 9.
But just how good are these screen protectors?
Let's find out.
Here I'm pitting the ESR Armorite tempered glass screen protector against a few nasties.
Note that I'm testing the screen protector on a soft, yielding surface. I believe that it would be even stronger on a flat, unyielding surface such as a screen, but I wanted to give the screen protector the toughest test possible.
I rubbed it with a rock…
… a key…
… even a knife…
… and the screen protector was completely unharmed.
Not a single scratch. Nothing at all.
I even pressed as hard I could into the screen protector with the knife.
Nothing.
Impressive.
Then I decided to up the ante by using a tungsten carbide glass breaker, which also has a hardness of 9.
I scratched and scratched and scratched, and while I could feel the point of the glass breaker occasionally catching on the tempered glass, after minutes of running it over the surface I hadn't made a perceptible scratch in the tempered glass.
So, about the only thing that's going to scratch your screen protector is diamond. So if you have some diamonds knocking around, keep them in a different pocket from your phone!
On a serious note, if you wear a diamond ring, be careful, because that can scratch things like your smartphone and car windows.
Also: How to apply a screen protector
The next question on my mind was, can a tungsten carbide glass breaker break a screen protector?
Yes. It took quite a wallop, but it pierced it.
So, tempered glass screen protectors really do offer a high degree of scratch protection, and even impact protection, but with the right tools you can still break tempered glass.
In my mind, a quality tempered glass screen protector is worth the money and can help prevent – but not completely stop -- you from damaging your smartphone's display.