Ready to quit Amazon Prime? Here's how to cancel your membership

Amazon is undoubtedly the most popular shopping platform for household items, groceries, tech, and more. But as the commerce giant has scaled and adapted within the pandemic climate, so has the price of entry to its Prime membership program. During the company's Q4 earnings report in early February, Amazon announced that the monthly fee for Prime will increase from $12.99 to $14.99, and the annual fee will increase from $119 to $139. For new users, this change is now active and will be reflected when signing up. And for existing users, the hike will take effect on March 25.

For many who rely on the Amazon service's expansive catalog of products and goods and trailblazing delivery times, the price bump may seem negligible and justified. But for those who shop less frequently and/or are simply not willing to pay the extra cash, you're not alone. There are plenty of worthy Amazon Prime alternatives out there that cost significantly less, provide one-to-one services, and are in many ways better. But before you take your money elsewhere, here's a step-by-step guide on how to cancel your Amazon Prime membership first.

How to cancel your Amazon Prime from a browser The easiest way to cancel your Amazon Prime from a browser is to click the End Membership button within this Amazon Help & Customer Service page. It will prompt you to sign in to your Amazon account if you haven't already. Then, click Cancel My Benefits. You can also follow the manual instructions below. To access, modify, and cancel your Amazon Prime, hover over the Accounts & Lists tab on the upper right of the home page, then click Prime Membership. There, you will see your Prime plan, renewal date, and management options. Click Manage Membership and then End Membership



You will arrive on a page that shows you how many days of Prime benefits you have left before the next billing. Note that because you've already been charged for your current monthly or annual plan, it's best to wait until the last day to cancel your membership for good. But if you're ready to end it, click Cancel My Benefits.



How to cancel your Amazon Prime on the app Whether you're on iOS, Android, or a tablet, the cancellation process on the Amazon app is the same. Here's how to do it: From the app home page, tap the menu icon (three lines) on the bottom right, and then Account. Scroll down the list of account settings until you find Manage Prime Membership. Tap on Manage membership under your profile name, then Update, Cancel and more.



Tap End membership, scroll through the list of benefits, and tap Cancel My Benefits. If there are still days or weeks before your next renewal date, you can select the Remind Me Later option, continue using your Prime benefits, and cancel when Amazon notifies you three days before the membership renews.





