How to change your Apple Watch face

Maybe you want to customize the new Apple Watch you just finished setting up, or you want to revive your love for an older Apple Watch. Either way, the quickest way to do this is to swap your current face for something fresh.
Not only is Apple always adding new faces, but new complications also offer the opportunity to have invaluable information available with just a glance at your wrist. Let us show you how simple it is to completely change the look and functionality of your Apple Watch with just a few taps.
Also: The ultimate use of your Apple Watch Ultra's Action button
Note: the instructions presented here should work with any Apple Watch, including the Series 1 through Series 8, as well as both generations of the Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Ultra.
Estimated time: 5-10 seconds, if you've already created a face. 2-3 minutes if you're creating a face from scratch.
Apple provides a huge selection of faces that can be found in the Face Gallery section of the Watch app on your iPhone.
Your first job is to find the one you want. This might take a minute or two, given how many are available. Once you find the theme or collection you'd like to choose from, tap on the specific face you chose.
After that, you'll be presented with the available options for that face. For simplistic faces, these may be limited to colors or fonts. For more complex faces, you'll need to set up your "complications," or the little app-like components of your watch face that do things like show your activity progress, sports scores, various weather forecasts, and much more. The available complications will depend on the face you chose.
Once you've got everything set to your liking, simply tap the Add button next to the watch face preview at the top of the page. This will add the created watch face to the My Watch section of the app, and will make it available to swap to on your Apple Watch.
For the second step, you'll need your Apple Watch.
First, make sure you're on your current watch face, not within any apps for menus. Once there, press on the display and hold you finger there for about two seconds. You should get some haptic feedback and your current watch face will shrink, revealing the menu we'll use to swap it.
Here you can scroll through the default faces, as well as any you created in step one. Once you find the one you'd like to swap to, you can either tap it to immediately set it as your active watch face, or you can customize it further by tapping Edit below the face preview.
Also: How to enable the Activity Sharing feature on your Apple Watch
Editing faces this way is great for quickly swapping out a complication or two, but it can get a bit cumbersome for major changes. If you're planning to completely revamp an existing watch face, it might be best to head back to you iPhone for an easier time of it.
Once you're done editing, you can click the Digital Crown to return to the face chooser menu, where you can tap your completed face to set it as active. If you change your mind at the last minute and decide you don't like any of the faces you've made, you can also scroll all the way to the right and tap New for a way to see the full Face Gallery on your watch. However, this is another time I'd recommend hopping back on your iPhone to make things easier.
Go to the Watch app on your iPhone and tap on the My Watch section. In there, you'll see an Edit button, tap this and you'll be presented with a list of all your created faces, each showing a red delete button to its left. When you pick the one you want to delete, tap the red button, and then tap the Remove option that pops up. This will remove the customized face from this list, and from the available faces on your Apple watch. If you change your mind later, you can always recreate the face from your Face Gallery using the Watch app on your iPhone and the steps mentions above.
The easiest way to find new faces when Apple releases them is to look in the New Watch Faces section of the Face Gallery, as shown above. Any new offerings released by Cupertino will appear here.
Also: Why the Apple Watch Ultra is my favorite Apple product in years
If you've gone through the plethora of first-party offerings Apple has created and still can't find something that suits you, consider one of the user-customizable faces the company offers, like the Photos face, which lets you set your own photos as the background or the Portrait face, which does the same with some cool effects for faces, people, and pets.
If you still can't find something you like, third party apps like Facer can be used to create user-customizable faces that can be added to your Apple Watch. However, there's a pretty big catch when using third-party options like these. The faces created by Facer and other apps like it essentially work like an app, not an official watch face. This creates some issues with accessing your home screen via the Digital Crown, and may require you to manually relaunch the Facer watch face occasionally. I'd recommend sticking with Apple's first-party options unless you really dislike all of them.
Your watch face is a highly personal set of decisions based on your daily activities, aesthetic preferences, and technical needs. There are so many variables involved in choosing, it's impossible to create a perfect guide for everyone. So, I'll just offer some general tips below that should help whittle down the many options available to something a bit more manageable.